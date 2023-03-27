Official kick-off for Harford 250 celebration this weekend

The formal kickoff to the yearlong celebration of Harford County’s 250th anniversary is this weekend, with a two-day showcase at Harford Community College’s APGFCU Arena.

On Friday, there will be a ticketed event from 6 to 9 p.m. with speakers, music and community organization displays, as well as beer, wine and light refreshments. Tickets are $75 and available on harford250.org.

A family-friendly event will take place Saturday with more performances by local artists, oral histories and more. Tickets are $5 for adults. Admission is free for kids 17 and under.

Jackie Seneschal, co-chair of the Harford 250 steering committee, said she’s been “absolutely amazed” at the number of businesses wanting to help celebrate the event.

“We wanted to help to build new connections in the community because we all share so much in common,” Seneschal said.

Carol Deibel, chair of the Harford 250 steering committee, said the variety of booths at the opening showcase will give attendees a glimpse of all that Harford County has to offer.

“It will really give people a chance to see Harford County in one day,” Deibel said.

The two-day showcase is the first of three events coordinated by the Historical Society of Harford County. An event highlighting the history of sports in the county will take place at Ripken Stadium on Aug. 19, and a closing ceremony for the yearlong celebration will take place March 23, 2024, in Bel Air.

Over the course of the next year, other events will take place across the county in honor of the 250th. The Pride of Baltimore II will visit Hutchins Park in Havre de Grace the first weekend of June and an event honoring the county’s legacy farms will be held June 10 at the Harford Equestrian Center.

Festivities have already begun for the county’s sestercentennial, with a few individually hosted events such as the “Come See About My Pale Ale,” featuring a beer that was created by eight Harford County breweries and debuted at Forest Hill’s Double Groove Brewing Company in February.

Representatives frmr all eight Harford County breweries were on hand to raise a toast and celebrate the official release of the “Come See About My Pale Ale”. The brew is dedicated to the 250th anniversary of Harford County and was unveiled during a kick-off event Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Double Groove Brewing Company in Forest Hill. Each brewery has put their own spin on the brew and will serve their version at their respective breweries as part of Harford County's Libation Trail to celebrate the anniversary of Harford County. The “Come See About My Pale Ale” is based on the song “Come See About Me,” made famous by The Supremes. The song was originally written by Havre de Grace native, Nella Dodds, who wrote the original lyrics as a young teenager. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Deibel said the number of groups that have come together to help mark the anniversary is “unprecedented.”

“I really believe it’s going to open up a lot of eyes,” Deibel said, “because I think a lot of people don’t realize just how much has happened right here where they live.”