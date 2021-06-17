Planning the 250th anniversary of Harford County’s founding, committee awards Jarrettsville woman $100 for winning logo

Harford County is already planning its 250th birthday in 2023, and a Jarrettsville woman won $100 for creating the celebration’s logo, the Harford Heritage Committee recently announced.
Karen Schoelkopf won the Harford 250 Logo Contest, creating the celebratory logo for the 250th anniversary of the county’s founding and winning $100, the committee said in a news release.
Schoelkopf’s winning logo will be displayed at Bel Air’s town hall — along with the 25 other contest entries — at ceremony 7:30 p.m. Monday. Harford Historical Society President Bill Walden and Bel Air Town Administrator Jesse Bane will present Schoelkopf with the $100 prize for her logo design.
Beginning in 2023, the county will start a year-long celebration of its founding by hosting “a variety of programs, exhibits, and tours in honor of Harford’s sestercentennial anniversary year.” More information will be available on the celebration’s website when it goes live on Monday.
The next meeting of the Harford Heritage Committee will take place at 10 a.m. Sept. 16 at the Bel Air Armory. All are invited to attend.