The 2022 ATHENA Awards, recognizing community leaders who advance the cause of women in leadership, were held March 4 at the Richlin Ballroom in Edgewood. Claudine Adams, founder and CEO of Bravura Information Technology Systems, Inc., received the 2022 ATHENA Leadership Award. Sarah Klein, director of front-end operations for Klein’s ShopRite of Maryland, received the 2022 ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award. The ATHENA Awards recognize leaders who demonstrate excellence in assisting women in leadership, professional accomplishment, and service to the community. Presented by Harford Mutual Insurance Group, the ATHENA Leadership Award Breakfast is hosted each year by the Harford Community College Foundation. Adams has more than 30 years’ experience as an executive and program manager. She has accomplished two firsts on local boards: as the first woman board chair for the Northern Maryland Technology Council in its 29-year history; and as the first woman board chair of the Harford County Education Foundation in its 17-year history. Adams is founder and president of the Brave Ones, promoting small businesses in Harford County and the Washington area. Klein became an essential grocery employee during the pandemic, as she worked to keep employees and customers of Klein’s ShopRite stores safe and healthy. She assisted customers with placing online shopping orders and curbside pickup. After her father’s tragic passing, Sarah stepped in to chair the Good Scout Awards for the Boy Scouts of America. She served on the John Carroll School Gala Committee and helped raise $100,000 for the Andrew P. Klein Peace and Justice Grant. The breakfast event proceeds fund ATHENA leadership scholarships. This year, five scholarships were awarded to deserving Harford Community College students, as well as one Emerging Leadership Program scholarship. The Emerging Leadership Program scholarship recipient, Olivia Borkowski-Johnson, shared with the audience her positive experiences at Harford Community College and the impact that learning leadership skills has had on her education. New this year’s event was a women’s business expo sponsored by M&T Bank, which featured 13 women-owned businesses. The expo provided an opportunity for the women to promote their businesses and network with other business leaders and guests at the breakfast. Sarah Klein (left), director of front-end operations for Klein’s ShopRite of Maryland, received the 2022 ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award, and Claudine Adams (right), founder and CEO of Bravura Information Technology Systems, Inc., received the 2022 ATHENA Leadership Award. The ATHENA Awards were handed out on March 4 at the Richlin Ballroom in Edgewood, Maryland.