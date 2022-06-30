Harford Realtors hold blood drive as blood and platelet supplies take holiday dip

The Harford County Association of Realtors® hosted a blood drive with the American Red Cross during its annual Harford Realtors® Care Day in June, as blood and platelet supplies are running low locally and nationally.

“The American Red Cross sees a pretty big decline in blood and platelet donations during holiday weeks — around 21%,” said Ashley Henyan, communications director of the National Capital and Greater Chesapeake Region for the American Red Cross, in a news release. “When blood donations drop, so does the availability of blood products for hospital patients, making it extremely challenging to ensure blood is available when hospitals need it.”

Advertisement

The HarCAR blood drive, which was held at the Bel Air Armory, collected 31 pints of blood that will assist approximately 96 people in need.

“Knowing how many people participated and how many people can be helped by this small sacrifice is both heartwarming and rewarding,” said HarCAR President Heather Schafer Adkins.

Advertisement

The event drew Realtors, community members and local leaders.

“Each year I look forward to the Harford County Association of Harford REALTORS® Care Day and this year, with the critical blood supply shortage, there isn’t a better way to give back than giving blood to save lives,” said County Council member Chad Shrodes, one of the blood donors.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients, Henyan said. By scheduling and keeping appointments, donors can help provide for those in immediate need of lifesaving care, she said.

To schedule an appointment to donate or for more information, download the Red Cross blood donor app, go to RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. Donors who are 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Those who give blood between June 30 and July 10 will receive a Red Cross recycled cotton tote bag, while supplies last.

“Harford County is all about community,” said County Council member Robert Wagner, who also donated blood at the HarCAR drive. “It is a great way to give back.”