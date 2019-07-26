Halls Cross Roads students recognized for academic excellence

Eight students from Hall’s Cross Roads Elementary School were recognized recently for their academic achievement in the last school year.
At its July 8 meeting, the Aberdeen City Council honored students who earned distinguished honors for all grading periods. That means they had all A’s and no more than one B for all four marking periods in the 2018-2019 school year.
Students earning the recognition were Carly Singleton, Adarah Banks, Logan Chen, Sean Elam, Kaleigh Harasymczuk, Nolen Soriano, Joelle Lester and Jaida Morin.
“They had remarkable habits and attitudes,” Principal Christina Douglas said. “These are students of the Aberdeen community, we’re just very proud of them.”
McGrady presented the certificates on behalf of the city council. Hall’s Cross Roads Elementary School Assistant Principal Christian Slattery and Hall’s Cross Roads Elementary School PTA First Vice President Kimberly Elam also attended the ceremony, along with the students’ parents, “because parents are so important in helping students be successful,” Douglas said.
McGrady also presented a proclamation from the city council to Douglas and the entire Hall’s Cross Roads student body, "students who demonstrated an unparalled commitment to learning, exemplify the exceptional characteristics, community values and a strong work ethic, which embody the Aberdeen community,”