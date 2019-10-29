Orlock the Undead wanders around — Schuelke wearing a silicone mask that responds to every move he makes. He likes to frighten his visitors — “it is Halloween, after all," he said — and holds remotes in his hands to set off the different noises. A fire alarm bell goes off behind parents on the sidewalk and as they walk away a commercial building alarm sounds. A hand dryer sits on the walkway to the house and is triggered by little feet walking by to blow hot air at their legs.