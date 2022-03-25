Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna receives more than $3 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna has received a $3.5 million unrestricted gift from author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott to help build affordable housing.

The donation comes from a portion of the $436 million gift Habitat for Humanity International and its 84 U.S. Habitat affiliate organizations recently received from Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who has given away billions of dollars to charity.

“Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna is thankful and honored to be the recipient of this generous gift,” David Crisp, president of the board of directors, said. “Through our various programs, including homeownership, repair, financial literacy, neighborhood revitalization, along with our ReStore, we have been able to serve so many families and individuals here in our community. We look forward to using this blessing to continue and expand our mission to provide safe and affordable housing here in Harford and Cecil counties.”

The donation comes at a time when the U.S. is facing a housing crisis, creating an overwhelming need for houses by families who do not have equitable access to a safe, decent and affordable place to call home, Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna said in a news release.

“We are humbled and extremely grateful for this transformational gift,” Habitat Susquehanna’s Executive Director Yvonne Golczewski said. “Most of our grants are restricted for particular projects and it is very difficult to raise the funding to cover the administrative expenses that are necessary to run the organization. Adding that to the high cost of land and building materials, we need support now more than ever. This major gift is a tremendous opportunity for us to have greater long-term sustainability and better fulfill our mission. We hope this will encourage other donors to feel good about supporting a stable and effective nonprofit.”

Habitat Susquehanna recently held dedication ceremonies for its 118th and 119th homes, which were built in partnership with Harford Technical High School and the Cecil County School of Technology.

Another home dedication ceremony is scheduled in April for a town house on Farm Road in Aberdeen. A wall-raising ceremony is being held Friday at the third (and final) duplex of a seven-home subdivision created by Habitat Susquehanna on South Stokes Street in Havre de Grace. Meanwhile, the foundation work for a planned duplex on Erie Street, also in Havre de Grace, has begun.

Habitat International announced that it will use $25 million of the donation to prioritize dismantling systemic racism in housing. The organization advocates for policy proposals and legislation that will help millions of people access affordable housing through its Cost of Home advocacy campaign. It also aims to increase Black homeownership in the U.S. by targeting current systemic barriers through a new initiative that will launch this summer, and leveraging innovative capital investments to serve communities of color.

“Habitat works to breakdown barriers and bring people together — to tear down obstacles and build a world where everyone, no matter who we are or where we come from, has a decent place to live,” Habitat International CEO Jonathan Reckford said. “This incredible gift helps make that work possible.”

Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna is an ecumenical Christian housing organization devoted to building and repairing homes in partnership with qualifying families. The organization’s vision is to create a community where everyone has an affordable and decent place to live.

Since its inception in 1993, Habitat Susquehanna has served over 700 families through its homeownership, repair and financial literacy programs.