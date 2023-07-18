Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna’s 6th annual Women Build raises $70,000 for homes in Harford and Cecil counties

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna raised $70,000 at its 6th annual Women Build recently to build homes for women heads of households, and homebuyers who have children.

Women Build is a multi-day event where women-led teams participate in raising funds and building Habitat homes. The mission is to invite women to help empower other women in their community through the creation of affordable homeownership opportunities, according to a news release from the organization.

Advertisement

“I couldn’t be more proud of what our teams, sponsors, and supporters accomplished,” said Phyliss Mosca, Habitat Susquehanna’s Donor & Faith Relations manager. “Together, over 400 people raised more than $70,000 to help fund the affordable homes three single mothers will be purchasing, and about 100 team members volunteered to help build these homes.”

Team Janney MACWIN (Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the Women’s Interactive Network), led by Sherry Kimball, raised the most money during the friendly competition between 10 participating Women Build teams. This is the third year in a row that the team has won in the fundraising category.

Advertisement

The event participants followed each other’s fundraising progress through an online leaderboard, and encouraged their co-workers, family members and friends to help their teams raise money towards the homes by an allotted deadline.

“Being a single mom myself, I know how important it is to have a stable home for your children,” said Kimball in the news release. “I have a great group of women who are so enthusiastic and love the whole concept of Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build. We love the competition between the other teams; it really motivates us.”

Kim Bachmann, who participated in Women Build for the first time, led the Bel Air Business Builders. Her team won second place.

“My parents were involved with Habitat nearly 30 years ago and that was part of my ‘why.’ It was also part of the ‘why’ for one of my donors because her mom volunteered with my parents,” said Bachmann in the release. “There are a myriad of volunteers and donors out there simply waiting to be invited to participate. Sometimes they do it because of the cause, other times it is because of their relationship to you. My experience with Women Build engaged people with both reasons. Simply reaching out via phone call, email, text, or social media and then doing a polite reminder moves people to action.”

Brenda Betz, owner of B+M Restorations and B+M Cabinetry Plus, won the top individual fundraiser for this year’s event.

“Every little thing helps, even if it’s just a dollar, even if it’s ten minutes,” said Betz. “It’s such a great organization and they really need your help. It makes a difference; it’s a hand up, not a handout.”