Habitat Susquehanna dedicates new Havre de Grace home with accessible features for family of three

Site construction superintendent Jim Diel hands the house key to LaTera Lawhorn, the selected homeowner for Habitat for Humanity Suquehanna's latest home in Havre de Grace. (Yvonne Alston/Courtesy)

Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna held a dedication ceremony on Nov. 10 in Havre de Grace for the completion of its latest home built by volunteers. The home is in the 400 block of Ohio Street, next door to another Habitat Susquehanna house under construction.

The future homeowner is LaTera Lawhorn, a single mother of two daughters, Samiya and Sariyah, ages 13 and 8. Because her oldest daughter has cerebral palsy, the home has accessibility modifications such as a ramp, chair lift and a bedroom ceiling lift unit.

“She doesn’t walk or talk,” Lawhorn said of Samiya, when she applied for the homeownership program. “We live in an apartment with only one bedroom and a den. I have to carry her up and down steps. She is over 50 lbs. and [I] cannot carry her wheelchair up the stairs as it is too heavy. ...I chose Habitat because I have heard great stories and I believe this will be the best way for me to become a homeowner.”

Dedication ceremonies celebrate the completion of the homeownership process with the Habitat homebuyer, volunteers, donors, sponsors, board members, Habitat staff and community members. They offer the public an opportunity to tour the home, and are held before Habitat homebuyers to go settlement.

More than 3,000 volunteer hours contributed to the building of this home. Among the volunteers were staff from the Harford Academy, who contributed the maximum allowable limit — 100 friends and family hours — in a show of support for this family. Lawhorn’s oldest daughter attends the school.

“This ceremony is a celebration of Lawhorn’s hard work and determination as she realizes the dream of homeownership,” said Habitat Susquehanna’s executive director, Yvonne Golczewski. “LaTera, you have put in a tremendous effort to buy this home for your family. Every nail you drove, every class you took, every dollar you saved were all for a safe, secure and stable place for you and your family to call home. You have a whole lot to be proud of. May you find your happiest days here.”