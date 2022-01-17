Masjid al Falaah - Honoring Martin Luther King | PHOTOS
Jan 16, 2022
Masjid al Falaah organized an interfaith event, with Harford County's Christian, Jewish and Muslim communities, to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King at the Masjid al Falaah mosque, Sunday January 16, 2022.
Imam Johari Abdul-Malik gives a lecture to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King at the Masjid al Falaah mosque. Jan. 16, 2022
