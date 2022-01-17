xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Masjid al Falaah - Honoring Martin Luther King | PHOTOS

Imam Johari Abdul-Malik gives a lecture to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King at the Masjid al Falaah mosque a day before the national holiday. Jan. 16, 2022. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun Staff)
(Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun)

Jan 16, 2022
Masjid al Falaah organized an interfaith event, with Harford County's Christian, Jewish and Muslim communities, to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King at the Masjid al Falaah mosque, Sunday January 16, 2022.
The lecture by Imam Johari Abdul-Malik to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King at the Masjid al Falaah mosque was streamed live to the congregations of different faiths. Jan. 16, 2022. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun Staff)
About 20 people gathered at the Masjid al Falaah mosque for a lecture by Imam Johari Abdul-Malik to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King a day before the national holiday. Jan. 16, 2022. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Imam Johari Abdul-Malik, left, talks with Dr. Rehan Khan, right, before giving a lecture to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King at the Masjid al Falaah mosque. Jan. 16, 2022. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Del. Steven Johnson (District 34A) speaks to about 20 people who gathered at the Masjid al Falaah mosque and an online audience after Imam Johari Abdul-Malik gave a lecture to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King a day before the national holiday. Jan. 16, 2022. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Imam Johari Abdul-Malik gives a lecture to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King at the Masjid al Falaah mosque a day before the national holiday. Jan. 16, 2022. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Imam Johari Abdul-Malik, center, gives a lecture to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King at the Masjid al Falaah mosque a day before the national holiday. Jan. 16, 2022. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun Staff)
