Flooded roads in Harford County after overnight storm

Cars drive through a flooded Rt 40 East just before Rt 715 Aberdeen area.
(Matt Button)

Sep 23, 2021
Area Harford County Roads flooded after overnight storms that cam through the area Wednesday into Thursday morning, September 23, 2021.
Flooded Rt. 7 over Bynum Run, Abington
Flooded Rt. 7 over Bynum Run, Abington (Matt Button)
Flooded Rt. 7 over Bynum Run, Abington
Flooded Rt. 7 over Bynum Run, Abington (Matt Button)
Cars drive through a flooded Rt 40 East just before Rt 715 Aberdeen area.
Cars drive through a flooded Rt 40 East just before Rt 715 Aberdeen area. (Matt Button)
A stalled vehicle gets assistance after driving through flooded rt 40 East just before Rt 715 Aberdeen area.
A stalled vehicle gets assistance after driving through flooded rt 40 East just before Rt 715 Aberdeen area. (Matt Button)
Cars drive through a flooded Rt 40 East just before Rt 715 Aberdeen area.
Cars drive through a flooded Rt 40 East just before Rt 715 Aberdeen area. (Matt Button)
A section of rt 40 both East & West lanes remain closed around noon as water slowly recedes.
A section of rt 40 both East & West lanes remain closed around noon as water slowly recedes. (Matt Button)
