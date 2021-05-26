xml:space="preserve">
Charles R. Boutin | PHOTOS

January 2005 -- Maryland Delegate Charles R. Boutin, District 34A photographed in the House chambers lounge.
Charles R. Boutin | PHOTOS

May 26, 2021
Charles Boutin, former member of the Maryland House of Delegates for Cecil and Harford Counties (Dist. 34A), former Mayor and City Council of Aberdeen, and Commissioner of Maryland Public Service Commission.
Candidate Charles Boutin
August 1982 - Charles R. Boutin runs for County Delegate
Mayor Charles Boutin
ABERDEEN,MD--JULY 20 95--L-R Jim McMahan Jr. from Aberdeen radio WAMD, Cal Ripken Sr., Vi Ripken (Wife), and Charles Boutin, mayor of Aberdeen, holding a few articled of memorabilia which will be in the Ripken museum.
Delegate Charles Boutin
Annapolis, MD--March 2003--Senators Nancy Jacobs, left, and Charles R. Boutin, both of Harford county, confer on the Senate floor during this morning's session.
Delegate Charles Boutin
CHESAPEAKE CITY, MD--October 2004--Maryland Delegate Charles R. Boutin, District 34A, Chief Deputy Minority Whip, catches the attention of one of the horses at Winbak Farms. He is on the tour of the more than two thousand acre horse farm, the state's largest and leading horse breeder, with other state officials.
Delegate Charles Boutin
January 2005 -- Maryland Delegate Charles R. Boutin, District 34A photographed in the House chambers lounge.
Delegate Charles Boutin
ANNAPOLIS, MD--January 2005--Speaker of the House Mike Busch(back center) and Delegate Charles Boutin (left) shared a good laugh with Gov. Robert Ehrlich, Jr. (right) as he jokes around with the crowd at a conference to discuss lead paint poison issues.
Commissioner Charles R. Boutin
Charles R. Boutin was appointed to the Maryland Public Service Commission by Governor Robert L. Ehrlich, Jr. on July 1, 2005. Prior to his appointment, Commissioner Boutin served as a Member of House of Delegates from January 13, 1999 to June 30, 2005. During his tenure in the legislature, Commissioner Boutin served as a member of the Health and Government Operations Committee from 2003 to 2005 and as a member of the Environmental Matters Committee from 1999 to 2003. He also served as Chief Deputy Minority Whip from 2003 until his appointment to the Commission. In 2003, Commissioner Boutin served as the House Chair for the Task Force to Study Moving Overhead Utility Lines Underground. In addition, from 2003 to 2005 Commissioner Boutin was the House Chair of the Maryland Legislative Sportsmen's Caucus. Prior to his election to the legislature, Commissioner Boutin served as a member of the Aberdeen City Council from 1992 to 1994 and as Mayor of Aberdeen from 1994 to 1998. Commissioner Boutin was also a member of the Harford County Board of Education from 1977 to 1981 and held the position of President of the Board from 1979 to 1981. Commissioner Boutin has been a member of the Maryland Bar since 1972. He received a J.D. from the University of Baltimore School of Law and a B.S. in Economics from Siena College. Commissioner Boutin is married, has three children and lives in Harford County.
Commissioner Charles R. Boutin
November 2006 -- The Public Service Commission, chaired by Kenneth Schisler, starts hearings to determine the future structure of Maryland's power industry. PSC commissioners, from left, Allen M. Freifeld, Kenneth D. Schisler, chair, Charles R. Boutin and Harold D. Williams, return for the hearing after a break.
