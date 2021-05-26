Charles R. Boutin | PHOTOS

Charles R. Boutin was appointed to the Maryland Public Service Commission by Governor Robert L. Ehrlich, Jr. on July 1, 2005. Prior to his appointment, Commissioner Boutin served as a Member of House of Delegates from January 13, 1999 to June 30, 2005. During his tenure in the legislature, Commissioner Boutin served as a member of the Health and Government Operations Committee from 2003 to 2005 and as a member of the Environmental Matters Committee from 1999 to 2003. He also served as Chief Deputy Minority Whip from 2003 until his appointment to the Commission. In 2003, Commissioner Boutin served as the House Chair for the Task Force to Study Moving Overhead Utility Lines Underground. In addition, from 2003 to 2005 Commissioner Boutin was the House Chair of the Maryland Legislative Sportsmen's Caucus. Prior to his election to the legislature, Commissioner Boutin served as a member of the Aberdeen City Council from 1992 to 1994 and as Mayor of Aberdeen from 1994 to 1998. Commissioner Boutin was also a member of the Harford County Board of Education from 1977 to 1981 and held the position of President of the Board from 1979 to 1981. Commissioner Boutin has been a member of the Maryland Bar since 1972. He received a J.D. from the University of Baltimore School of Law and a B.S. in Economics from Siena College. Commissioner Boutin is married, has three children and lives in Harford County. (Baltimore Sun)