2021 The Aegis Pictures of the Year | PHOTOS

2nd Lt. Sana Ratchford, left, salutes after presenting Emily Zembas, right, wife of fallen soldier First Lt. Dax Conrad, with a while lantern engraved with Conrad's name during the Aberdeen Proving Ground 2021 Gold Star Mother's and Family's Day ceremony at the Living Legacy Pavilion Friday October 1, 2021. The lantern represents a symbol of the love, wisdom, and illumination and serves as a reminder that ven in the darkest of grief one can always find their way using the light of their inner strength. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)