2021 The Aegis Pictures of the Year | PHOTOS

(Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Dec 29, 2021
As the year comes to a close, we take a second look at 2021 with our annual The Aegis Pictures of the Year.
Aberdeen's Dylan Harris tries to slide around Asheville catcher Luke Berryhill but was tagged out in his run-scoring attempt in the 5th inning of an IronBirds game at Ripken Stadium on August 14, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Swimmers have some fun on the diving board at the Fountain Green Swim Club in Bel Air on August 11, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
With a smile under his mask, U. S. Army veteran Alphoniso McLaurin gives a big thumbs up after receiving his first COVID vaccine shot during the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force pop-up vaccination clinic at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Aberdeen Campus on April, 7, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
A bull sends a rider airborne in the bull riding competition during the "Once Upon a Rodeo" event at the Harford County Equestrian Center on June 19, 2021. The event was a fundraiser for the Harford County Public Library Foundation and a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) ProRodeo professional sanctioned rodeo. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Junior Michael Malia works on a laptop at a desk, behind a sheet of plexiglass while participating during an English class at Havre de Grace High School on March 17, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
A car is seen stranded in flood waters on Route 40 in Aberdeen, by the ramp to Route 715 as heavy rains from tropical storm Ida passed though the area on Sept. 1, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Joppatowne's Robert Martin tackles Havre de Grace receiver Amir Austin to the turf during a Class 1A football playoff game at Havre de Grace High School on November 12, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
2nd Lt. Sana Ratchford, left, salutes after presenting Emily Zembas, right, wife of fallen soldier First Lt. Dax Conrad, with a while lantern engraved with Conrad's name during the Aberdeen Proving Ground 2021 Gold Star Mother's and Family's Day ceremony at the Living Legacy Pavilion Friday October 1, 2021. The lantern represents a symbol of the love, wisdom, and illumination and serves as a reminder that ven in the darkest of grief one can always find their way using the light of their inner strength. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Angelito Baban, an ice carver orginally from the Phillipenes, works on a depiction of the Grinch during the Aberdeen Christmas Street Celebration at Festival Park on December 4, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
North Harford's Owen Smith tries a behind the back shot on the Havre de Grace goal during the game on April 21, 2021 at Havre de Grace. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
A group of kids from the Perrywood Gardens Apartments help local artist Antonio Moore as he works on the basketball court mural at the neighborhood basketball court Sunday, August 29, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Vietnam veterans Ned Tomarchio, seated, accepts a small sticker from a young Meadowvale Elementary School student as he and friend Steve Buchness, back, enjoy the Havre de Grace veterans day parade November 11, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Five-year-old Blake Remeikis waves an American flag as he and his father Danny Remeikis of Street watch motorcyclists make their way south on Route 1 during the 9/11 Patriot Day Ride on September 11, 2021. The 10th annual Patriot Day Ride, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, included an estimated 1,000 bikes, with a route from Darlington to Parkville. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Members of the Aberdeen JV and Varsity baseball teams and fellow Miracle League players help Miracle League baserunner Andrew Tavegia with a little direction as he comes home after a big hit in the game at the Miracle League of Harford County Field at Schucks Regional Park in Bel AIr on April 24, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Fallston's boys lacrosse team celebrates with their championship trophy following their win over Smithsburg during the Class 1A boys lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on June 18, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
A young racer speeds down the track during one of the heats in the dirt dragraces at the Mason Dixon Fair in Delta on July 13, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Liz Weigl with the Chesapeake Cancer Alliance adjuststa few ornaments on one of teh several Chrostad Trees as she and others set up items for the Chesapeake Cancer Alliance holiday tree and wreath sale at Skylight Creative Ideas storefront in Bel AIr on November 15, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Patterson Mill infielder Aiden Laurentius tries to make the diving catch on the bouncing grounder during the state quarterfinal playoff game against Catoctin. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
John Archer School graduates Anthony Cirri, Jr., left, and Anthony Prato IV share a laugh as they sit on stage with their classmates during the school's graduation ceremony June 4, 2021 at the Amoss Center in Bel AIr. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Bryan Angelilli of Fallston carefully removes a rack of ribs from a cooker for the Little Brothers BBQ team during the Kansas City Barbeque Society competition, part of the Maryland State BBQ Bash in Bel Air on October 16, 2021. Thirty teams from the Mid-Atlantic region competed for state titles in four categories (chicken, ribs, pork and brisket). (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
A cowboy takes aim at a fleeing calf in the team roping competition during the "Once Upon a Rodeo" event at the Harford County Equestrian Center on June 19, 2021. The event was a fundraiser for the Harford County Public Library Foundation and a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) ProRodeo professional sanctioned rodeo. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Aberdeen center fielder Mason Janvrin collides with the outfield wall in an unsuccessful attempt to run down a fly ball hit by a Greenville batter in the 5th inning during an IronBirds home game at Ripken Stadium on September 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Pharmacist Lere Finnih prepares a vaccine syringe in the pharmacy tent on April 22, 2021, at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen. The drive-thru vaccination site officially opened Thursday and vaccinations are currently available by appointment only. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Bel Air High School graduate Josie Mason proudly displays her diploma for the camera after crossing the red carpet during the school's graduation ceremony at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium on May 26, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Brightview Avondell employees JoAnn Driver, left, and Adam Edelin get the green light and speed down the track in their heat for the drag races to raise money for the Alzheimers Association Wednesday April, 28, 2021. The race, along with raffles and donations from local businesses, raised over $2500 to be donated to the Alzheimers Association. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Havre de Grace High School graduate Neya Glover shares a big hug with her mom Rita Glover as they gather with family after the school's graduation ceremony at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium, May 26, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Bel Air residents Abby Langenfelder and Ben Appleby share a sandwich and a side while other visitors wait in a vendor's line at the Maryland State BBQ Bash in Bel Air on Oct. 16, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
