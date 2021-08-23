Section of Guyton Road in Fallston to close Sept. 7 for 3 weeks

A portion of Guyton Road in Fallston is scheduled to close for about three weeks following the Labor Day holiday, according to the Harford County Department of Public Works.
Guyton Road will close approximately two-tenths of a mile south of the intersection with Bottom Road on or about Tuesday, Sept. 7. The closure to all traffic, including emergency vehicles, is necessary to replace a large culvert under the road.
Questions about this closure should be directed to Tim Brown in the Department of Public Works at 410-638-3509 extension 1298, or via email at tabrown@harfordcountymd.gov. A map of this and other planned county road closures is posted on the county government website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Reports.