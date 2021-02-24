Harford fire company is raffling off AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, ammunition to help boost sagging fundraising

The Susquehanna Hose Company in Havre de Grace is having its first gun raffle, offering an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and 150 rounds of ammunition to the winner.
The raffle, which garnered more than 100 shares on social media, is the latest in the volunteer fire company’s fundraising efforts, which officials say underscores the fiscal impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic that have cut into the company’s funds.
On Thursday, the volunteer fire company’s second division — the North Union Avenue station — posted notice of the raffle to its Facebook page. For $10 a ticket, or six tickets for $50, entrants can be eligible to win a Windham Weaponry AR-15 and corresponding ammunition. The virtual drawing will be held via Facebook Live on March 26.
Susquehanna Hose Company Chief Scott Hurst said that gun raffles are popular ways for volunteer fire companies to raise money, although it’s the first time Susquehanna Hose has done so. Other Harford County outfits have raffled firearms before and the events regularly pop up along the state’s Eastern Shore, he said.
The fire company is conducting the raffle legally, Hurst said, obtaining the proper license from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, and a federally licensed dealer is handling the gun. Background checks and all steps in accordance with federal and local law will be followed to turn the gun over to its eventual owner.
Joe Miller, the fire company’s president, acknowledged that the gun raffle was more of a head-turner than other fundraisers the fire company has done. The idea came from Perryville’s volunteer fire company, which has held several gun raffles that brought in donations. But beyond the financial motive, he said, the fire company was looking for something different to raffle.
Miller said he expected some to look unkindly on the gun raffle but had no apprehension about going through with it.
“You cannot make everybody happy all the time,” Miller said. “If I raffled off a car and somebody ran a red light in that car and killed somebody, or got drunk and drove it off the road and killed a bunch of people … it is not the car, it is not the gun, it is the person.”
Count Abingdon resident Heather Cantos among those who took issue with the fire company raffling a firearm. She noted that Harford County has seen deaths of law enforcement officers, workplace shootings and several recent murder-suicides, including one involving a father and his 3-year-old child.
“I would hope our first responders would be cognizant of the gun violence epidemic and mental health crisis we face, as well as the recent tragedies in our county,” Cantos said, adding she’d like to see law enforcement and first responders put a greater emphasis on and advocate for safe storage requirements to keep firearms out of children’s hands, and to recognize the risk of teenage suicide when a gun is accessible.
Cantos, a volunteer for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America group, noted that the raffle announcement makes no mention of a safe place to store the gun.
“We have worked for years to get background checks on the sales of [rifles], but Harford County keeps using them as prizes,” she tweeted.
Though Maryland has some of the nation’s stricter gun laws — ranked sixth in the nation behind states like California and Connecticut, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence — gun raffles are held around the state. Harford County has hosted several, including one in 2018 by a candidate for the Maryland General Assembly.
Aaron Penman drew the ire of some on social media for going through with the raffle days after the Parkland, Florida, high school shooting that killed 17. There, the shooter used an AR-15-style rifle like the one that was being auctioned by Penman and now by the fire company.
The Susquehanna Hose gun raffle comes after many volunteer fire companies’ fundraising initiatives had to be canceled in view of the pandemic. While the Susquehanna Hose Company’s budget — under $900,000 — is mainly funded by Harford County government and the City of Havre de Grace, its fundraising efforts are still important sources of revenue.
Susquehanna Hose typically pulls in about $80,000 in fundraising in a normal year, according to Miller. This year, the company’s fundraising is down $65,000 since March, in large part because the outfit did not send out its biannual letter asking for donations.
Miller said he could not justify asking for money when so many people have been financially impacted by the pandemic. He told the fire company that they would have to “cinch our belt up and ride this out.” It appears, he said, they will not send a fundraising mailer this April, either.
“I did not feel comfortable soliciting money from people who had totally lost their jobs,” he said.
Donations are usually small — $10 or $20 from Havre de Grace residents, sometimes with a hand-written letter — but go toward supporting equipment and vehicle purchases, Miller said. Without those donations to rely on, the company’s equipment replacement slows. The catastrophic end-point of decreased funding, he said, is where aging vehicles are too expensive to repair, or firefighters battle flames in outdated or old equipment.
The company has a 27-year-old fire truck in reserve in case it is needed, and its heavy rescue vehicle that carries equipment like the “jaws of life” is approaching 20 years old, Miller said.
Latest Harford County
“It scares me, and it scares the chief to death, that we are going to have a major component failure,” Miller said. “We simply cannot afford that.”