Greek Orthodox Church in Darlington hosting drive-thru food festival this weekend

Traditional Greek food like souvlaki and spanakopita, along with an assortment of desserts and more, will be available for pickup at the church’s 3714 Dublin Road location. The festival is open from 3 to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. The menu is available online to schedule pickup, and pre-orders are open. Pre-ordering helps the church better prepare its inventory.