Greater Havre de Grace Museum Association hosts second Summer Museum Adventure

Nine museums located in Havre de Grace area are partnering to offer a Summer Museum Adventure pass.

This is the second Summer Museum Adventure event that the Greater Havre de Grace Museum Association, a collaborative network of area museums, has put together. Each museum offers unique educational and fun exhibits and other resources to explore, according to a news release.

“The Museum Adventure pass is a fun way to explore all that the local museums have to offer,” said Joanne Healey, executive director of the Lock House Museum and one of the event organizers, in the news release. “Visit any of the nine participating museums, ask for an adventure card and get it stamped. When you have visited at least six of the museums, complete the form on the card and turn it in at that museum, or at the Havre de Grace Welcome Center, to be entered in a drawing to win prizes donated by the Museum Association members.”

The participating museums are:

American Legion Post 47

Bahoukas Antiques & Beer MuZeum

Concord Point Lighthouse and Keeper’s House Museum

The Havre de Grace Colored School Museum and Cultural Center

The Havre de Grace Decoy Museum; Hosanna School Museum

Lock House Museum Steppingstone Farm Museum

Washington Street Books & Entertainment Museum.

Havre de Grace’s newest museum, a military history museum, located at the Joseph L. Davis Post 47 of the American Legion, is part of this year’s Summer Adventure.

“Establishing a museum to honor the military history of Havre de Grace, not only of local veterans, but of the community during times of war — supports two of the four American Legion Pillars,” said Matthew Croke, an historian for American Legion Post 47. “The location of the museum in an historic building that sits on the foundation of Mrs. Sear’s Tavern, which was burned by the British during their attack on Havre de Grace on May 3, 1813, means there is so much history right at this site.”

Prizes include a well-stocked gift basket donated by the Historic Havre de Grace Foundation, one ticket to the Lock House Museum’s Candlelight Tour, a model pirate ship donated by Bahoukas Antiques, and free memberships to several of the museums, the release said.

The program runs through July 31. Admission costs and hours of the museums vary. Visitors are encouraged to check the organizations’ websites for details.