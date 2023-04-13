Great Wolf Lodge Maryland opening in June, looking to fill 700 positions

Great Wolf Lodge Maryland’s opening has been pushed up to June 29.

Progress on the new resort coming to Perryville is moving swiftly. It was previously scheduled to open in August, then during a construction tour in February, the company announced it would open on July 15.

Families are now able to book stays at the lodge for June 29 and beyond, including the Fourth of July weekend, according to Mackenzie Fox, a spokesperson for Great Wolf Lodge.

Hiring events will be held starting in early May to fill more than 700 positions at Great Wolf Lodge Maryland, Fox said. Details are being firmed up now, she said. Interested candidates can visit greatwolf.com/jobs for more info.

The website lists descriptions of jobs that the company normally hires for, including housekeeping, food and beverage, and aquatics. More than 50 listings are posted for the Perryville lodge, including a variety of food service jobs such as bartenders, bakers and bussers; also lifeguard, attendant and maintenance positions.

Pay ranges from $11 per hour for bartenders to $80,000 annually for an executive sous chef. Most jobs fall in the $15-$20 per hour range, such as front desk agent, night auditor and attractions attendant. Others pay in the $20s per hour, such as a food and beverage purchasing agent, baker and housekeeper.

The website says that the company hires “regardless of marital status, sexual orientation, national origin, veteran status or disability. We offer different job types for individuals with varying skillsets and experience.”

The resort will feature a 126,000-square-foot water park with two waterslides, a bowling alley, arcade, indoor restaurants and a variety of other attractions.

The Perryville resort will be the 20th Great Wolf Lodge in North America, according to the company’s website. Sitting on 48 acres near Interstate 95, the lodge will have 700 family-style suites.

The Aegis’ Maria Morales also contributed to this story.