First inside look at the Great Wolf Lodge under construction in Perryville

State and local officials, and members of the media, joined Great Wolf Lodge corporate leaders Wednesday for the first hard-hat tour of the company’s first Maryland lodge, under construction in Perryville. The lodge sits on 48 acres just off Interstate 95, at 1240 Chesapeake Overlook Pkwy., in Cecil County.

“The project manager looked all over the state [but] Cecil County was clearly a super opportunity, with a convenient location right off of Interstate 95,” said Maryland Secretary of Commerce Kevin Anderson. “We’re serving children and families, and we’re serving our environment. It’s a great example of the use of the [natural] resources we have.”

Nadine Miracle, general manager of Great Wolf Lodge Maryland, said construction of the resort, which will be the largest Great Wolf Lodge, is ahead of schedule. The resort is now scheduled to open on July 15, a month earlier than previously announced.

Hiring fairs are expected to begin about six weeks before the opening date, according to a company spokesperson.

Miracle has worked for the company for 15 years at various Great Wolf Lodge resorts including one in the Poconos in northeastern Pennsylvania and most recently was the general manager of the resort outside Chicago, said Brad Weissman, regional vice president of Great Wolf Lodge.

The Maryland resort is a “milestone” property for the company, Weissman said, its 20th in the Great Wolf Lodge system, with the largest number of hotel rooms (700) and a water park ”the size of 2.5 football fields.”

“Everything — from the water park to our retail attractions, family entertainment, restaurants and eateries, and overnight accommodations — are all under one roof, which makes it simple for our guests when they come to stay here,” Weissman said. “There’s very little planning prior to coming and visiting us. You don’t need a fast pass to book ahead of time to get to your favorite attraction. You don’t need to book a restaurant reservation or create a reservation for your kids to do activities.”

Cristina Aldridge, a Perryville town commissioner, said residents are “extremely excited” about the lodge. “It means the world to us.” The resort is near the Hollywood Casino, which opened in 2010.

“The casino is more focused on adults and couples,” Aldridge said. “It’s more exciting to see something that we brought to town that’s centered around families and community.”

The indoor water park is the marquee attraction at Great Wolf Lodge. The more than 128,000-square-foot water park will be the largest Great Wolf Lodge has built. It will feature nearly two-dozen different waterslides, pools and water play areas, catering to a variety of ages and thrill levels, at a cozy 84-degree temperature year-round.

Two water park rides will be making their Great Wolf Lodge debut: High Paw Holler, a body slide that mimics the sensation felt racing down a ski slope; and Forest Flume, a body slide that accelerates riders through open flumes into back-to-back turns, 360-degree loops, and high-banking loops. Stretching nearly 275 feet, Forest Flume is the longest twister slide that slide manufacturer ProSlide has installed in Maryland, according to a Great Wolf Lodge spokesperson.

An overnight stay at Great Wolf Lodge Maryland includes two days of indoor water park fun, with access starting after 1 p.m. on check-in day and the ability to stay until the park closes on the day of checkout.

The resort will also feature an outdoor, zero-entry pool and hot tub surrounded by outdoor cabanas.

For those who like outdoor recreation, the adventure park will provide 50,000 square feet of fun and challenging activities including a ropes course, mini golf, bowling and a magic quest.

“The magic quest is our interactive adventure where families go around with a magical wand finding relics and ruins in our kingdom to defeat the dragons,” Miracle said.

The lobby will feature a new nighttime experience, the Great Wolf Show. “The lobby is actually the heart of the lodge,” Miracle said.

The family resort will offer arts and crafts, yoga tales and a kids dance party every evening, Miracle said. “We really focus on making sure that we have something for the little tykes and toddlers all the way up to the teenagers,” she said.

Families will not have to leave the lodge to forage for food. A barn wood restaurant with upscale dining, a Dunkin’ Donuts, pizzeria, snack shop and creamery will be among the planned offerings.

Standard rates start at $199.99 per night. A new grand opening offer was announced. Guests can get 25% off a single-night stay or 30% off a multi-night stay, valid for stays between July 15 and Dec. 31. The offer must be booked by Feb. 19 with the code JULYOPEN. Discount may vary by date.