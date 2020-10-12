Bel Air police seek information on Black Lives Matter, anti-Trump graffiti in neighborhood; white nationalist stickers in town

The Bel Air Police Department is seeking information on a rash of political spray paintings at homes in town, as well as stickers from a white nationalist group appearing in public places, the office announced Monday.
Officers responded to the Majors Choice community, off Moores Mill Road in Bel Air, at approximately 6:30 a.m. Monday and found that four of the homes had been spray painted with “Black Lives Matter” and anti-Trump graffiti, the office reported. The vandalism likely occurred between 1 and 6:30 a.m.
One person suspected of the vandalism was captured by a security camera. Due to the footage being captured in an infrared format, the actual colors of the suspects clothing are dark, rather than light, according to a town news release. No other description of the person was provided. The number of suspects is not yet known, town spokesperson Patti Parker said.
The graffiti is only one part of political defacement the town has seen recently as stickers advertising Patriot Front, a white-nationalist group, have been appearing in public places.
“The Bel Air Police Department welcomes tips on potential suspect(s) in this case and will/is aggressively pursuing all leads to this politically oriented hate incident and others, to include posting of racist stickers supportive of the white supremacy movement,” the department said in a news release.
In June, graffiti appearing to advertise the white-nationalist group Patriot Front appeared along the Tollgate Road section of the Ma and Pa trail.
Patriot Front is a white supremacist group believing lineage to be the most important aspect of being an American. Illustrating that belief is their notion that people born outside of the U.S. cannot be considered American, according to the manifesto posted to the group’s web-page. The organization is also notably anti-Semitic.
Anyone caught committing the acts will face, at minimum, a vandalism charge, which carries a maximum penalty of three years imprisonment, up to a $2,500 fine or both, the department said.
Parker said “dozens” of Patriot Front stickers have been found on public property, and town staff has been removing them since late Spring. With a contentious presidential election less than a month away, Parker said the town has seen an abnormal increase in political defacement and vandalism.
“This is not typical,” she said.
The department encouraged anybody with information about the graffiti or stickers to contact Gordon Hunt at ghunt@belairmd.org or 410-638-4500.