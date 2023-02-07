Gov. Wes Moore attends deployment ceremony at APG for Maryland Army National Guard soldiers

Gov. Wes Moore speaking at a Maryland National Guard deployment ceremony at Aberdeen Proving Ground - South in Edgewood, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (Office of the Governor)

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore made his first official visit to Harford County on Monday.

Moore delivered remarks at a deployment ceremony in Edgewood for Maryland Army National Guard soldiers heading overseas.

The ceremony was held at Weide Army Heliport at Aberdeen Proving Ground South. Nearly 200 family and friends of the soldiers being deployed attended, according to the governor’s office.

Approximately 70 soldiers and seven CH-47F Chinook helicopters assigned to Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, will deploy to Southwest Asia to support Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield. They will conduct air assault, air movement and logistical resupply missions, according to a Maryland National Guard Public Affairs news release.

“We honor the hard work our soldiers have done and their determination to be ready to answer our nation’s call,” Moore said. “As we honor our soldiers, we must not forget the courage and sacrifice of their family members. It is with their love and support that soldiers are able to carry out the missions they are given.”

The Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment soldiers and equipment are critical during disasters, emergencies and other situational response missions at home and abroad. The soldiers have deployed multiple times to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

They have also supported domestic operations including Hurricane Florence in South Carolina, where they evacuated 64 people and nine animals, as well as transported more than 118,000 pounds of emergency aid and cargo, the release said. Additionally, they supported the recovery efforts after the Ellicott City flood in 2016 and Oakland Dam overflow in 2007.

“Bravo Company is a ‘tip-of-the-spear’ unit and they’ve always succeeded in their missions,” Army Maj. Gen. Timothy Gowen, adjutant general of Maryland, said. “We are extremely proud of how these citizen-soldiers are always ready to serve their state and nation. Their sacrifice, as well as that of their families, will not be forgotten as we eagerly await their safe return home.”