Glen Cove Road closure in Darlington

Glen Cove Road will be closed between Dublin Road and Franklin Church Road in Darlington beginning on or about June 1 for approximately five months while the bridge over Peddler Run is replaced.

The bridge was damaged during a storm in 2018 and a temporary, single-lane span was installed, according to a county spokesperson. It is being replaced with a new two-lane bridge.

School buses and emergency vehicles will not be permitted through the area at any time. Detours will be in place and motorists who travel this section of Glen Cove Road should make other arrangements.

Questions about the closure may be directed to 410-638-3217, ext. 2437.

An online map of this and other county road closures is on the Harford County government website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.