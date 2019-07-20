Glen Cove Road bridge to close July 23 to 25

The temporary Glen Cove Road bridge, located between Dublin and Franklin Church roads, will be closed during daytime hours for about two days next week.
On or about Tuesday, the Harford County Department of Public Works will be closing the temporary bridge over Peddlers Run to all traffic from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for about two days, according to a news release from Harford County government. This will allow for soil testing in preparation for a full replacement of the original bridge, which was damaged by flooding last August.
Motorists who travel this area during the day should make other arrangements.
Questions about this project may be directed to Glen Hebel, Civil Engineer, Department of Public Works, at 410-638-3545 extension 1344.
More information about this and other planned county road closures is available on the county website at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Reports.