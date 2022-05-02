Harford County executive vetoes Perryman moratorium bill, calling it ‘illegal’

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman vetoed a bill Monday that would have placed a moratorium on building development on Perryman Peninsula, according to a county news release.

The Harford County Council unanimously passed a bill at its April 18 meeting that would have imposed a moratorium on site plan approvals and issuing building permits. This action followed months of Perryman citizens lobbying for the bill, which was prompted by the proposed Mitchell property development that called for the construction of 5.2 million square feet of warehouse space.

Glassman sent a letter to Council President Patrick Vincenti and other council members saying that the bill was “illegal” and violated the Harford County Code and the County Charter.

“One of my primary duties as County Executive is to uphold the laws of Harford County,” Glassman said in the letter. “Harford County Council Bill 22-003, as amended, threatens the rights of all Harford County property owners.”

Glassman cited multiple charter violations in his letter, “including a legal error by the council president that rendered the bill null and void,” according to the news release.

The legal error was that a map attachment relating to the first two amendments to the bill was not included when the bill was submitted to Glassman to sign. The map is available to view, along with the rest of the bill’s details, on the County Council’s website.

Vincenti told The Aegis he didn’t agree that the error automatically rendered the bill null and void. “But that’s what their stance is,” he said.

Glassman cited other violations in his letter, saying that the council could not require executive branch agency members to serve on the proposed moratorium study group and that they would not be able to appoint members to this study group until the bill took effect.

According to the county charter, the council would have to vote on overriding the veto at its next council meeting, which is Tuesday. Vincenti said he was unsure whether an override vote would take place. He also said he’d heard outside counsel’s opinion on the matter but was waiting for counsel to discuss this with the rest of the council members before discussing the opinion.

The Perryman Peninsula coalition of residents opposed to the development expressed their disappointment in Glassman’s veto in a news release: “We recognize it as just another example of the failure of leadership the county executive has displayed with regards to the Mitchell Farm Project,” coalition member Paul Fallace said in the release.

“Our coalition of citizens believes the county council will do the right thing by Perryman Tuesday night,” Fallace continued.

Matt Laraway, executive vice president of the Mitchell property developer, Chesapeake Real Estate Group, said he was not prepared to comment on the matter.

Glassman is running for state comptroller in this year’s election.