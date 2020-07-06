Billy Boniface to become Harford County Executive Barry Glassman’s chief adviser

Billy Boniface, who has served as Harford County Executive Barry Glassman’s director of administration since he was elected, is moving into a new role as Glassman’s chief adviser, the office announced Monday.
Ben Lloyd, a senior budget analyst with the county, will become the acting director of administration.
Boniface, who was President of the Harford County Council prior to his appointment as Glassman’s number two, will be responsible for recommending, planning, directing and managing all policy initiatives of the county executive in his new role, according to a news release.
“As we emerge from the current COVID-19 crisis and rebuild the local economy, I am confident Mr. Boniface can help me complete the major projects I want to accomplish in my final two and a half years as county executive,” Glassman said in a prepared statement.
Boniface’s salary in the fiscal year that ended June 30 was $142,447, according to county budget documents, and was projected to increase to $144,437 in the current fiscal year, which began July 1. It was not immediately clear if Boniface’s salary will change in his new position, which was previously vacant, according to the release.
Lloyd has worked with Harford County government for 13 years and holds a B.A. in political science from Towson University and a Master of Public Policy degree from the University of Maryland Baltimore County, according to the news release.
“Mr. Lloyd has extensive roots in Harford County along with impressive technical skills to keep our budget efficiencies updated and our financial plan strong as we continue to weather these uncertain times,” County Executive Glassman said.
Both changes became effective Monday. Lloyd will have his name forwarded to the County Council for confirmation to the new post when it reconvenes in September.
His salary and any changes related to his new position were not immediately available Monday morning.
Cindy Mumby, the Director of Governmental and Community Relations for Harford County, did not immediately have responses to questions from The Aegis about the changes.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.