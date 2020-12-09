Harford not planning new COVID-19 restrictions, but Glassman says ‘never say never’

Leaders of Maryland’s eight largest jurisdictions, including Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, have scheduled a virtual news conference Wednesday afternoon to addressing rising COVID-19 metrics statewide, and ask residents to adhere to safety guidelines.
Earlier Wednesday, new Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced Wednesday indoor and outdoor dining at restaurants in the city would be shut down starting Friday at 5 p.m. to combat the spread of the virus.
Glassman said in an interview Tuesday he has no intention of putting new county-level restrictions in place now that could potentially harm local businesses and restaurants, so long as COVID-19 caseloads are not putting unbearable strain on local health systems.
Cindy Mumby, a spokesperson for Harford County Government, confirmed Wednesday the county executive does not intend to announce any new restrictions at the virtual news conference.
However, Glassman didn’t rule out the possibility of new measures in the future.
“I’ll never say never, we have to make sure we have capacity in our two hospitals and our EMS system and our local health system in general to handle this,” he said. “I can’t say that I’ll never do it. Right now, our numbers have stabilized so I don’t see where I need to take additional action.”
Wednesday, Maryland reported 1,715 current hospitalizations, the most people ever hospitalized with the coronavirus during the pandemic. About 1,200 more people are now hospitalized with the virus than were as of Nov. 1, when hospitalizations were at 523.
As of Tuesday, there were about 45 people hospitalized between Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air and Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace. Of those, 16 were in critical care, Glassman said.
He noted Upper Chesapeake Health has not restricted voluntary admissions or elective procedures, indicative that they have not reached critical capacity.
Harford County is still seeing roughly 60 to 100 new coronavirus cases each day, according Maryland Department of Health data, and there have been about a dozen deaths from COVID-19 since December began.
Key metrics — the positivity rate and the rolling seven-day new case rate — have also improved since November’s spike. On Wednesday, Harford’s positivity rate was 6.76% and the new case rate was 30.42 per 100,000.
Both of those rates, the county executive noted, were below the statewide rates, unlike last month. Maryland’s positivity rate reported Wednesday was 7.74% and its new case rate was 44.49 per 100,000.
Glassman said he expects those numbers to continue fluctuating throughout the new few months.
“I don’t know what the next month could bring,” he said, noting that modeling done by area hospitals has indicated another potential surge in January.
“Some of the numbers can be scary, so I always put an asterisk there,” he said of new restrictions.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Glassman, a Republican, has largely followed the lead of Gov. Larry Hogan, tightening and loosening county-level restrictions at the same pace as the state.
Other county executives have clamped down earlier or waited before lifting restrictions.
Since ordering bars and restaurants closed at 10 p.m. and decreasing capacity at those establishments prior to Thanksgiving, Hogan has not announced any new restrictions. Glassman closed county offices and county-operated parks and recreation facilities in mid-November, but has not announced any new measures since.
“Most of the restaurants are below capacity, they’re closing at 10, folks are wearing their mask,” Glassman said. “I really don’t know that there’s a lot left on the margins that we can do.
“What states have resorted to, and what I think is the last resort and what I think would be state action, would be if we get into a real healthcare crisis, the governor could look at a stay-at-home [order],” he said.
Additional restrictions could hurt local businesses. Harford County issued a second round of CARES Act grant funding to small business and restaurants last week, but unless Congress approves new relief measures, “we don’t have anything else to give,” Glassman said.