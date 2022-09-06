Gov. Larry Hogan endorses Barry Glassman for state comptroller

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman announced Tuesday he has received an endorsement from Gov. Larry Hogan in the race for state comptroller.

“I can’t think of another leader in Maryland who has done a better job at watching out for the taxpayers and representing everybody, whether they are Republicans or Democrats or independents, than Barry Glassman,” Hogan said in a video statement.

Advertisement

Glassman, a Republican, is facing off against Democrat Brooke Lierman for Peter Franchot’s spot.

“I’m honored to have received Governor Hogan’s endorsement for Comptroller of Maryland,” Glassman said in a statement. “Over the past eight years, the governor has proven himself as an independent fiscal leader and has consistently stood up for Maryland taxpayers in Annapolis. I’m running for comptroller to continue his legacy and be a voice of balance and reason after November.”

Advertisement

Glassman boasts his lack of partisan politics, according to a campaign email, saying people “just want a strong, independent watchdog for their tax dollars.”

“Without a strong system of checks and balances in place after November, Maryland will just get more and more expensive,” Glassman said in the statement. “This race is our one chance in the entire state to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

Hogan previously said he would not endorse the Republican candidate for governor, Del. Dan Cox. Glassman previously said that he would not be endorsing anyone and also that he and Cox are not similar candidates.

Glassman is finishing his second four-year term in Harford’s top position, the maximum amount allowed by term limits. Glassman is also a former county council member, state delegate, state senator and first responder.