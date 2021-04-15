Harford Executive Barry Glassman becomes first Republican to announce run for Maryland comptroller in 2022

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman announced a run for Maryland comptroller Thursday at the Level Volunteer Fire Company firehouse — the place, he said, his career in public service began some three decades earlier.
Glassman, a Republican, said the state comptroller’s position played to his strengths as a longtime county leader who emphasized fiscal responsibility. It also fit with his financial bona-fides, he said, noting that Harford County is among 2% of counties in the nation to hold a AAA bond rating from three major rating agencies.
“The next comptroller will need to be tested with governmental experience and someone who has advocated to protect the state’s taxpayers and small businesses,” he said. “After all, the comptroller is the voice of all our taxpaying families and is also their watchdog.”
Longtime Comptroller Peter Franchot, a Democrat, has announced a run for governor, leaving open the comptroller post he first won in 2006.
Franchot has had little trouble maintaining the seat over the years, but his bid for the governor’s mansion has cleared the way for newcomers to the post. Del. Brooke Lierman, of Baltimore, and Bowie Mayor Tim Adams have already declared their candidacies for the job on the Democratic ticket.
Thus far, Glassman is the only Republican to announce a run for comptroller, and nobody has formally filed the paperwork with the Maryland State Board of Elections.
The comptroller serves as the state’s chief tax collector, and the office has a hand in regulating businesses. The comptroller also sits on the three-member Maryland Board of Public Works, which has final say on state contracts and spending.
Maryland has not had a Republican comptroller since Phillips Lee Goldsborough, who served from 1898 to 1900. Since 1990, only one Republican candidate for comptroller has received more than 40% of the vote in the general election.
Glassman is term-limited as Harford County Executive and cannot run for the position again in 2022. Through his tenure as county executive, he has hewed toward more moderate positions, emphasizing fiscal stability and conservative spending in his administration’s annual budgets.
During the announcement Thursday, he compared his administration to the latest smartphone ― “smaller, faster and with better service.”
“I have shown that with the right balance we can fund education and public safety, and grow economic development through innovation and good government,” Glassman said.
His frugality has landed him in hot water with county educators in the past, who have advocated for increased spending on schools. In fiscal year 2021, through the pandemic, Glassman fully funded Harford County Public Schools’ operating budget request, though capital budgets were cut across the county. Historically, about half of the county’s revenue goes toward the school system.
This coming fiscal year’s proposed $1 billion budget, announced earlier this week, also fully funds the school board’s operating budget request.
Months preceding Thursday’s announcement, Glassman said he was weighing the possibility of running for another elected office or not running at all. He previously conceded that a run for governor would be an uphill climb after Gov. Larry Hogan’s departure, limiting options for speculators.
On Wednesday, Lt. Gov. Boyd K. Rutherford announced that he would not run for governor in 2022; within hours, Hogan’s Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz became the first major Republican to enter the race.
Glassman also considered running in the Republican primary for Maryland’s first congressional district against Andy Harris — the district’s long-time representative. Harris has become a lightning rod in Washington because of his outspoken support for former president Donald Trump and several votes he has cast. Glassman was particularly critical of Harris following the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol building.
Glassman was first elected to the Harford County Council in 1990, representing the northern district, where he served until 1998. In 1999, he was elected to the House of Delegates, where he represented Harford until 2008. In January of that year, Glassman was appointed to the state Senate to replace J. Robert Hooper, who resigned due to health issues. Glassman won a seat in the Senate later that year. His term as a senator lasted six years, when he was first elected County Executive of Harford County in 2014. He won re-election to that post in 2018.
During his tenure as county executive, Glassman was appointed to the Maryland Economic Development Corporation board of directors by Hogan and elected president of the Maryland Association of Counties for 2019, representing MACo on the Kirwan Commission’s Formula Workgroup.
Glassman’s administration has also won several national awards from the National Association of Counties.
A graduate of Havre de Grace High School and Washington College on the Eastern Shore, Glassman has been a lifelong member of the Level Volunteer Fire Company, first signing up when he was 16. Glassman worked for Baltimore Gas & Electric as a claims adjuster before his retirement in 2014, and also breeds and raises sheep on a small farm in Darlington.
The gubernatorial primary election is more than a year away, set for June 28, 2022. The general election is Nov. 8, 2022.