Girls Festival to help girls improve self-esteem, protect themselves

Young girls need to know that if they’re having a rough day, or week, or month, it will pass and that they are strong — that’s why Pylesville resident Paige Mullhausen is hosting the first Girls Night on Friday.
“We need to be our own kids’ advocate. We need to reach every girl out there and let them know they’re not alone,” said Mullhausen, who has three teenage girls and has worked with children most of her life. “We need to educate girls at a younger age to feel good about themselves, that they’ve got girl power to overcome the down days."
The Girls Festival, from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Friday at Farm View Farms, 5329 Onion Road in Pylesville, is a night focused on self-awareness, beauty within, kindness and the power of being a girl.
The event is open to girls of all ages, but those 13 and younger must be accompanied by a parent. Tickets are $15 and can be bought at www.eventbrite.com/e/girls-festival-tickets or at the event.
It will include keynote speaker Erin Berman Welsh, a licensed clinical professional counselor with a practice in Hunt Valley. She will talk about anxiety and depression and give girls tools to help them get through different times in their lives.
“They will get the tools they need to get through the down times,” Mullhausen said. “They don’t last forever — there are bad days, bad months, but we get through it.”
Staff from a local jiu-jitsu academy will teach the girls self-defense to protect themselves.
To protect themselves mentally, girls need to have the confidence to stand up for themselves, Mullhausen said, “to say, you will not bully me. I know there’s help out there and I will get help, whether it’s from a parent, a teacher or a leader of some sort.”
People who are bullied often think they have to stay quiet and the bullying will stop, she said.
“The self esteem you give these kids to know that you don’t allow yourself to be bullied,” Mullhausen said.
A representative from Hannah’s Hope, an outreach ministry through Mount Zion United Methodist Church in Bel Air, will talk about human trafficking in Maryland and the role of addiction.
The festival will end with kindness — painting kindness rocks.
“We need more kindness in the world. To be kind is a free thing to do, and it’s addicting,” Mullhausen said.
Parents with teenage daughters know it can sometimes be difficult to communicate with them, she said. By having this event, she hoping to have others reach the girls and give parents the tools they need to better communicate with their daughters.
“If we can reach young children, fill young kids with self-esteem, kids with self-esteem are not the ones looking for drugs, not looking to be the target,” Mullhausen said. “We’re trying to give them tools of self-esteem, it’s key for everything we do. We’ve got to feel good about ourselves.”
Mullhausen began organizing the event when she couldn’t find anything locally for her then-middle-school-age daughter.
It has come together quite easily, she said. As of Monday, about 60 people were registered to attend.
Other groups attending Girls Fest include Young Life, Girls on the Run, Girl Scouts of Maryland, Luna Bay, 4H Harford Stockyards, Future Farmers of America, PRMD Rock Drop and Harford Composite Squadron.