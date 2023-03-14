Giovanna Ward selected to reign as Miss Bel Air 2023

Giovanna Ward has been selected as Miss Bel Air Independence Day 2023, also referred to simply as Miss Bel Air. Ward was chosen through an interview process from interested applicants, and succeeds Shyama Bhatt, Miss Bel Air 2022.

“The selection process this year was very hard because the candidates were all so wonderful,” said Michael Blum, who chaired the Miss Bel Air Selection Committee for the The Bel Air Independence Day Committee, Inc., in a news release. “We were amazed at the breadth and depth of commitment to our society and its betterment shown by them.”

Advertisement

Ward attended The John Carroll School in Bel Air and graduated in 2021 with distinction in fine arts with a 4.0-plus grade-point average. She was a member of the National Honor Society and president of the John Carroll Dramatic Association.

She attends the Boston Conservatory at Berklee, majoring in contemporary dance performance.

Advertisement

“As a native of Harford County and an alum of The John Carroll School, I’m thrilled and pleased to be able to serve my community and represent Bel Air this year on July 4th, and in the Miss Maryland Competition,” Ward said in a statement.

As Miss Bel Air, Ward’s social impact initiative is “Arts All Across.” She plans to work actively with the Maryland Arts Council, promoting access to arts education to all citizens, regardless of age or financial condition. Ward has volunteered as a dance instructor in senior centers and with people with Down syndrome.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

After receiving her bachelor’s degree, Giovanna hopes to perform all over the world, perhaps as a member of the Radio City Rockettes, before opening her own dance studio back home, where she can share her passion for dance to youth from all socioeconomic backgrounds.

“She will be a fabulous Miss Bel Air,” Blum said.

Ward is the 13th Miss Bel Air title holder, according to the news release. She will serve as official hostess and participant in one of the region’s largest Fourth of July celebrations, taking place on Tuesday, July 4 in Bel Air.

According to Blum, events on Independence Day in Bel Air traditionally include the flag-raising ceremony at 6:45 a.m. on July 4 in front of Bel Air High School; and various family friendly activities throughout the day, including competitive events such as the water-balloon toss, “Uncle Sam Says” and the Watermelon Eating Contest. Patriotic flag ceremonies will be held in several locations, including Shamrock Park, Rockfield Park and Town Hall.

As honorary grand marshall, Miss Bel Air 2023 will lead the Fourth of July parade down Main Street in Bel Air at 6 p.m. Fireworks at about 9:30 p.m. will conclude the day, according to Blum.

Miss Bel Air will also help promote the event to the Town of Bel Air Commissioners, the Harford County Council, and the citizens of greater Bel Air and Harford County. Miss Bel Air may also appear at or in official or charitable events throughout the calendar year, including the Bel Air Kite Festival, the Harford County Farm Fair and the town’s annual Christmas parade.

Advertisement

Ward will compete for the title of Miss Maryland at the annual Miss Maryland Competition in late June.