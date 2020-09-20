GBACF emergency grants enable 10 Harford nonprofits to continue providing services

“GBACF is extremely proud to have helped these nonprofits, and by extension, the many families that rely on their services. But we know there are more local agencies in need of assistance, as well as projects to which GBACF has already committed that need attention," GBACF board member Paige Boyle said. "That is why support for our Golf Outing is more critical than ever. It has always been the lifeline for our funding with proceeds put right back into the community, and we that this year’s event will be successful enough to utilize funds for both causes.”