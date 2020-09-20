GBACF emergency grants enable 10 Harford nonprofits to continue providing services

The Greater Bel Air Community Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Fund has awarded more than $28,000 in assistance to struggling nonprofits since June and hopes to help even more agencies through its annual golf tournament fundraiser.
In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, services from nonprofits have never been more needed, yet the organizations' abilities to meet those needs has never been more challenging.
That’s why the GBACF stepped up this spring and created an emergency relief program exclusively for local nonprofits. Grants from the program provided enough funding to sustain 10 organizations, allowing them to continue serving hundreds of families, according to a news release from the foundation.
GBACF is still accepting donations to benefit the emergency fund and to further its own mission of improving the amenities and quality of life offered in the greater Bel Air community. Contributions can be made directly at GBACF.net and by supporting the GBACF annual Golf Outing on Monday, Oct. 5.
To date, GBACF COVID Emergency Grants have been distributed to:
- Habit for Humanity Susquehanna, providing technology to enable remote support services, as well COVID supplies
- LASOS, Inc., to bolster the operating budget and allow for continued services to the local community
- The Homecoming Project, to provide technology enabling remote support services and supplies for other programs
- Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding, to provide COVID-compliant personal protection equipment for instructors
- Found in Faith Ministries, to cover rent and utilities for the organization’s warehouse and office
- Grace Place Serving Center, a St. John’s Episcopal Church ministry, to provide food and serving equipment
- Harford Family House, providing internet access to enable remote support services and connectivity for clients
- Mann House, providing staff with COVID-compliant PPE and cleaning supplies
- The Arc Northern Chesapeake, providing support for the Community Living Program
- The Ed Lally Foundation, enabling program production
“GBACF is extremely proud to have helped these nonprofits, and by extension, the many families that rely on their services. But we know there are more local agencies in need of assistance, as well as projects to which GBACF has already committed that need attention," GBACF board member Paige Boyle said. "That is why support for our Golf Outing is more critical than ever. It has always been the lifeline for our funding with proceeds put right back into the community, and we that this year’s event will be successful enough to utilize funds for both causes.”
Registration for the GBACF Golf Outing is open for single players, twosomes, and foursomes. Visit gbacf-2020.com/register. Sponsorship packages are also available. Learn more: gbacf-2020.com/store.
Since its inception in 1998, GBACF has provided funding for more than 60 projects to enhance community schools, parks and playgrounds including the newly opened Chesapeake Sensory Plaza, Harford County’s first nature-based playground in Rockfield Park; The Miracle League Baseball Park serving children with special needs and many more. Read about other GBACF grant projects at www.gbacf.net.
The GBACF COVID Emergency Grant program has a cap of $2500 per organization and funds can be used in a variety of ways for services and projects provided by the applying agency. Applicants do not have to meet parameters normally needed to receive grants, such as having a brick and mortar location. Requests for the COVID Emergency Grant Program can be sent to GBACF, P.O. Box 412, Bel Air, MD 21014 and will be distributed as funds allow.
The Greater Bel Air Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded in April 1998 by local citizens and businesses with the goal of improving the amenities and quality of life offered by the greater Bel Air community to its residents, neighbors and visitors by raising funds primarily for capital improvement projects in the community. The Foundation is a qualified 501(c)(3) corporation and donations are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.