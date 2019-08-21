Advertisement

Contractor hits gas line while working in Bel Air

By
The Aegis |
Aug 21, 2019 | 4:59 PM
Contractor hits gas line while working in Bel Air
A gas leak was reported Wednesday around noon Wednesday in the 1800 block of Selvin Drive in Bel Air. A 3-inch gas line was severed. (Erika Butler/The Aegis / Baltimore Sun)

A contractor working on Selvin Drive in Bel Air hit a gas line Wednesday, according to BGE.

A 3-inch gas line was reported hit by an unknown source at 9:23 a.m. in the 1800 block of Selvin Drive, said Jen Chenworth, spokeswoman for the Harford Fire & EMS Association.

Advertisement

BGE crews immediately responded and shut off gas to the damaged line “as quickly and safely as possible,” said Nick Alexopulos, senior communications specialist for BGE.

Crews were working Wednesday afternoon to repair the line and were hoping it would be fixed Wednesday.

Residents in the area were told to shelter in place and were assisted by Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company, Chenworth said.

[More Maryland news] Parade scheduled during rush hour in Baltimore leaves city councilman wondering how it was approved »

BGE had the line secured by 11:55 a.m., she said.

Fire company volunteers handled one 911 call for an odor of gas in the area that was related to the leak, Chenworth said. No injuries were reported.

Latest Harford County

No additional information was available.

Advertisement
Advertisement