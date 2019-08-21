Contractor hits gas line while working in Bel Air

A contractor working on Selvin Drive in Bel Air hit a gas line Wednesday, according to BGE.
A 3-inch gas line was reported hit by an unknown source at 9:23 a.m. in the 1800 block of Selvin Drive, said Jen Chenworth, spokeswoman for the Harford Fire & EMS Association.
BGE crews immediately responded and shut off gas to the damaged line “as quickly and safely as possible,” said Nick Alexopulos, senior communications specialist for BGE.
Crews were working Wednesday afternoon to repair the line and were hoping it would be fixed Wednesday.
Residents in the area were told to shelter in place and were assisted by Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company, Chenworth said.
BGE had the line secured by 11:55 a.m., she said.
Fire company volunteers handled one 911 call for an odor of gas in the area that was related to the leak, Chenworth said. No injuries were reported.
No additional information was available.