Funeral services, prayer walk set for Edgewood teen shot and killed on July 4

Funeral services for the Edgewood 15-year-old who was shot and killed in the early morning hours of the Fourth of July have been set for Saturday morning.
The viewing for Khalil Lephonzo Johnson is scheduled for 10 a.m. at New Beginnings Christian Church, 616 Ontario St. in Havre de Grace.
Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. sharp at the church, followed by his burial at Berkley Cemetery Company, 3926 River Road in Darlington. A meal at New Beginnings Christian Church will follow Johnson’s burial.
Tonight, Mothers of Murders Sons & Daughters United will host a prayer walk in Edgewood in honor of Johnson.
The prayer walk will begin at 6 p.m. at the Edgewood Recreation Center at 1980 Brookside Drive.