Funeral to be held Thursday for Harford firefighter who died on duty

By
The Aegis
Feb 15, 2022 12:52 PM

The funeral for Wayne Fisher, the Harford County Volunteer Fire and EMS Foundation employee who died Feb. 6 while on duty, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Mountain Christian Church in Joppatowne.

Wayne Fisher, an EMS provider with the Harford County Volunteer Fire & EMS Foundation, died while on duty Sunday, February 6, 2022.
Wayne Fisher, an EMS provider with the Harford County Volunteer Fire & EMS Foundation, died while on duty Sunday, February 6, 2022. (Harford County Volunteer Fire & EMS Foundation)

A viewing for Fisher, also at Mountain Christian Church, will run from 2 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Following the Thursday funeral service, Fisher will be interred at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium.

Fisher was a nine-year employee of the Harford County Volunteer Fire and EMS Foundation and worked as an emergency medical technician for the Darlington Fire Company.

Other community efforts have taken place to honor Fisher: the Bel Air Mission BBQ provided lunch for Darlington Volunteer Fire Company emergency services personnel Friday; and members of the Darlington Volunteer Fire Company and the Harford County Volunteer Fire and EMS Foundation gathered at Darlington’s Dublin station Sunday to celebrate the Super Bowl and prepare dinner in honor of Fisher.

