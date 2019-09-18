Friends of the Concord Point Lighthouse celebrate 40th anniversary

For 40 years, members of the Friends of Concord Point Lighthouse have been managing and taking care of the city of Havre de Grace’s “most iconic symbol," Mayor William T. Martin said.
On Monday night, on behalf of the city, he wished the Friends a happy birthday with a proclamation and a city flag.
“The focal point of our city is, and always has been, the lighthouse,” Martin said during the Havre de Grace City Council meeting.
It wasn’t always what it is today, where people take pictures at all hours of the day, but especially around the 7 a.m. hour as the sun is rising, he said.
“It took a group of volunteers to clear grass, take care of the grounds, replace lenses and do all the things it takes to make it look like the object it is today,” Martin said, “not just an iconic symbol for the city of Havre de Grace, but the entire state of Maryland as well.”
Joan Painter, president of the lighthouse group, said they are strong.
“We see numerous visitors from all over the world,” Painter said. “We are so fortunate that a group of friends, 40 years ago, had the passion and commitment to raise funds, invest time and energy to get countless resources to restore and preserve the lighthouse we have today.”
The lighthouse will be open extended hours this weekend for the Maryland Lighthouse Challenge 2019, a weekend-long event in which the general public is invited to visit the nine land-accessible lighthouses and one lightship of Maryland.