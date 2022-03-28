Freedom Federal Credit Union earns multiple consumer and industry awards for service and community outreach

After Forbes.com recognized Freedom Federal Credit Union as one of the best credit unions in the state of Maryland, the credit was named Harford Magazine’s 2021″Best of Harford” in the category of Banks and Credit Unions, Harford County Living’s “Favorite Local Financial Institution” for 2021 and Best of the Best for outstanding member service by MemberXP which is a leader in customer service solutions.

“We want to extend our deepest gratitude to our membership. Your recognition is the single biggest compliment we could have received,” Mike MacPherson, Freedom’s President and CEO, said. “Although we are not in this business for the recognition, it’s something we can take pride in when it does come. Mostly, we are proud to be a credit union made up of employees, board directors, committee volunteers, and members, who are all working to better the communities we serve in meaningful ways.”

Additionally,, Freedom was named a “Trailblazer” by the MD|DC Credit Union Association for their original social impact challenge, the #FreedomToHelpChallenge. The viral challenge drew national attention from the Marketing Association of Credit Unions, where the campaign won “Best in Show” for its ingenuity and community impact.

Freedom Federal Credit Union is a community-chartered federal credit union offering consumer financial services to those who live, work, volunteer, worship, attend school or have family in Harford and Baltimore County. Freedom offers a full-line of banking services for all businesses, associations and other organizations that are based in Harford or Baltimore County. Also, members can use the online and mobile banking, 24/7 customer support and a network of over 80,000 ATMS with no fees.

Freedom has been in business since 1953 and has six locations throughout Harford and Baltimore County. Freedom annually supports more than 80 local causes that are important to its members, staff and the communities at large, according to a news release.

The credit union encourages employees to volunteer their time and skills to better serve their community, including serving on local nonprofit boards. Organizations including the Harford Community College Foundation and Harford Family House honored Freedom for their commitments last year. To learn more, visit freedomfcu.org.