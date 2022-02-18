Freedom Federal Credit Union donates classroom libraries to new teachers in Harford County Public Schools

Freedom Federal Credit Union is partnering with Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) to provide new teachers in kindergarten through second grade with starter libraries for their classrooms.
“Freedom receives many requests from educators each year in search of financial support for their classrooms,” said Carmen David Mirabile, senior vice president of marketing for the credit union. “We have seen the need for elementary level books and reading resources as a recurring and unmet need for many educators, who quite often, are reaching into their own pockets to stock their classrooms with new, age-appropriate reading materials. This is a small step towards fulfilling that need, not just for a single teacher, but for many across Harford County Public Schools.”
Representatives from the credit union and school system presented the first libraries to teachers at Magnolia Elementary School on Jan. 24. Forty-two new teachers across 22 HCPS schools will receive a bundle of over 500 grade-specific reading books appropriate for their students and aligned with their curriculum.
Freedom hopes to build awareness around the need for classroom libraries and recognizes it will be necessary to address the need as a multi-year, strategic initiative, Mirabile said.
“Freedom is a very special community partner,” said HCPS Superintendent Dr. Sean Bulson. “Not only did Freedom provide masks and thermometers for staff’s personal use during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they also found a way to support our classrooms. Putting books into the hands of students is one of the most important things we do. We appreciate Freedom for supporting these educators as they begin their teaching career.”
Also, educators within Harford County or Baltimore County schools are eligible for Freedom’s Golden Apple Program, a savings and rewards program for educators. This program includes access to the credit union’s annual Golden Apple awards which allow teachers to apply for classroom grants up to $2,000. Entries are now being accepted for the current school year.
Freedom Federal Credit Union is a community-chartered federal credit union that offers consumer financial services to those who live, work, volunteer, attend school, or have family in Harford and Baltimore Counties. Freedom offers a full-line of banking services for all businesses, associations, and other organizations based in Harford or Baltimore Counties.
Freedom has six locations throughout Harford and Baltimore County. To learn more about credit union and its programs for teachers, visit freedomfcu.org.