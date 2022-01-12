Christmas tree recycling for Harford County residents

Christmas tree recycling is available for free to Harford County residents. Trees may be brought to the Harford Waste Disposal Center, 3135 Scarboro Road in Street, Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and the Tollgate Drop-Off site, 703 N. Tollgate Road in Bel Air, Saturdays, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.