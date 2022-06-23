Where to spend your 4th of July in Harford County this year

Now that summer is officially here, the countdown begins for the summer holiday staple: the Fourth of July. It’s no secret that Harford County loves to celebrate their country, so consider going out and celebrating with your American pride with your fellow Harford citizens.

Here’s a few of the local celebrations worth checking out:

Advertisement

Darlington Independence Day Parade and Celebration

Sponsored by the Darlington Lions Club, there will be a parade and an “American Idol”-style contest with cash prizes. Parade line-up begins at 4 p.m., while the parade itself starts at 5:30 p.m. And don’t forget to bring a lawn chair to watch the fireworks. More information is available on the event’s Facebook page. Francis Silver Park, Saturday, June 25.

Advertisement

Edgewood Joppatowne Independence Day Parade and Concert

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

The parade starts at 6 p.m. at Deerfield Elementary School, down Trimble Road to Cunion Field, where food trucks and a free concert will be available. Deerfield Elementary School/Cunion Field, Saturday, July 2.

Havre de Grace Independence Celebration

There’s all-day events to celebrate the Fourth in Havre de Grace: a Union Avenue parade at 2 p.m., a 7 p.m. concert from the Dewey Beach band Love Seed Mama Jump at Hutchins Park (tickets available to purchase online or the Havre de Grace Visitor Center), and another concert at 7:30 p.m. at Concord Point Park (tickets free). And, yes, there will be 9:30 p.m. fireworks from the Susquehanna River. Locations vary, Sunday, July 3.

Bel Air Independence Day Activities

There’s a bevy of Bel Air events to ring in the holiday highlight of the summer. Starting bright and early at 6:45 a.m., there’s a flag raising ceremony in front of Bel Air High School (other flag raising ceremonies will occur at other locations later in the morning), followed by a blueberry pancake and sausage breakfast. Various family activities such as water balloon toss and watermelon eating begin at 9 a.m. in Shamrock Park. To round the day up, there’s a parade at 6 p.m. starting at Idlewild Road and S. Main Street, and 9:30 p.m. fireworks at Rockfield Park. Information on these events and more can be found on the Bel Air Independence Day Committee’s website. Locations vary, Monday, July 4.

Kingsville’s Independence Day Parade

The 10:50 a.m. parade will be kicked off at the top of the hour with live music at Bradshaw and Jerusalem Roads. The parade will start at the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company and go to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. The 41st iteration of this parade is sponsored by the Greater Kingsville Civic Association and the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company. More information about the day’s events can be found at https://www.kingsvilleparade.org/. Jerusalem and Bradshaw Roads, Monday, July 4.