Four women allegedly stole $5,600 worth of merchandise from DSW, Old Navy in Abingdon

Four women from Baltimore have been charged in Harford County with stealing more than $5,600 worth of merchandise from DSW and Old Navy stores in Abingdon.
Sonnova Winchester, 41, Lattie Dower, 48, Shanay Jackson, 27, and Sade Johnson, 26, and are each charged with two counts of theft from $1,500 to less than $25,000 after they were allegedly caught putting merchandise into bags and walking out of the stores without paying for them, according to charging documents.
Winchester has been charged with similar thefts in the last few months: last week in Anne Arundel County and in June in Harford County.
Harford County Sheriff’s deputies were called to DSW shoe store in the Constant Friendship shopping center Tuesday afternoon by store employees, who said they had video of four people putting items in their DSW bags as they tried on various pairs of shoes.
Before leaving around 3:45 p.m., one of the women made a comment to one of the store employees that they weren’t going to pay for anything.
The women were driving a black, four-door Chevrolet sedan that was dented and damaged, a store employee said, and provided descriptions of the women.
As the deputy was looking at the video, a separate call was dispatched for a theft involving four women at the Old Navy store across the street, in the Boulevard of Box Hill shopping center, according to charging documents. The description of those women matched those in the DSW theft.
The deputy left DSW and met a Maryland State Police trooper in front of Old Navy, where they saw a black, four-door Chevrolet sedan with dents and damage. There was merchandise inside the vehicle, but no people.
Inside the store, an employee told police the women were in the back right corner concealing items in their bags, according to charging documents.
When they women saw the officers, they quickly went to the front of the store carrying backpacks and DSW bags filled with merchandise from Old Navy.
Police stopped the four women and arrested them.
The value of the merchandise they allegedly stole from Old Navy is $2,663.20 and from DSW was about $3,000, according to court records.
All four were taken to Harford County Detention Center. Johnson was released on her own recognizance, Dower is being held on $2,500 bail, Jackson on $5,000 bail and Winchester on $7,500 bail.
In late July, Winchester was released on her own recognizance from the Harford detention center after being charged with theft $100 to $1,500 and theft $1,500 to $25,000, conspiracy to commit theft $100 to $1,500 and $1,500 to $25,000 and theft scheme $1,500 to $25,000.
She and another woman were walking through Harford Mall July 29 and allegedly stole merchandise from Victoria’s Secret and Bath and Body Works.
Bel Air Police had received a complaint from Victoria’s Secret of two women shoplifting. The women had left the store but were believed to still be in the mall.
A Bel Air Police Department officer stopped the women at another store and asked if they had any Victoria’s Secret merchandise — they opened large silver bags that did not contain any Victoria’s Secret items, according to charging documents.
The officer, who had previously dealt with Winchester, knew she drove a 2014 Malibu. He found it in the parking lot and learned it was flagged for a registration violation, according to charging documents. Winchester and the other woman left in the Malibu and the officer stopped it on Boulton Street to seize it because of the registration violating.
During a subsequent search of the car, the officer found 47 pairs of women’s underwear, 13 pairs of pants, three sweatshirts, two pairs of sandals, 15 women’s shirts, 12 bras and three in-store use shopping bags, according to charging documents.
The officer also found three in-store use bags from Bath and Body Works containing 19 bottles of spray perfume, four bottles of shower gel, one lotion gift set, 15 bottles of lotion, nine bottles of hand sanitizer and two plug-in air fresheners that were allegedly stolen July 29.
The recovered value of the Victoria’s Secret theft was $2,358.84 and the Bath and Body Works theft was $633.25, according to charging documents.
Anne Arundel County Police issued a summons for Winchester on Monday, charging her with theft $1,500 to $25,000 after she and two other women allegedly stole $1,559.80 worth of clothing, perfumes and accessories from Victoria’s Secret in Marley Station Mall in Glen Burnie.
The women either brought in their own bags with them or put items into in-store shopping then allegedly walked out without paying, according to charging documents.
Electronic court records did not list an attorney for any of the four women charged with the thefts Tuesday.