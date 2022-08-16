15-year-old charged with assault after a fight at a Harford County pool, police say

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 15-year-old boy with assault after a fight at a pool in Bel Air on Monday night.

Deputies were called to the Fountain Green Swim Club at 9:17 p.m. Monday for reports that shots had been fired. But ultimately, they discovered that an unknown person played the sound of gunshots over a speaker. Deputies did not find any evidence that a gun was used or displayed Sunday night.

Advertisement

Once on the scene, though, officers were told that a 15-year-old boy had assaulted a 13-year-old boy. The younger boy sustained minor injuries but did not require medical attention at the scene, said Kyle Andersen, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

According to its Facebook page, the pool was hosting a Middle School Teen Splash Party Monday night from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., featuring a DJ and refreshments.