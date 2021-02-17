Fortune-500 e-commerce company considering bringing warehouse/distribution facility to Harford County

Parrish said the state would offer a $750,000 conditional loan to the company as part of a program meant to attract businesses to the state. The county would have to match that loan at 10%, which it would to do through reimbursable technical training grants. For three years, Parrish explained, the company would spend $50,000 a year on training for its staff, of which Harford County would reimburse it $25,000 annually in those years.