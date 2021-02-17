Fortune-500 e-commerce company considering bringing warehouse/distribution facility to Harford County

While details are scarce on the Fortune-500 e-commerce company that is considering a project in Harford County, county government says that it could bring 250 full-time jobs and $50 million in capital investment.
The 1.2 million-square-foot warehouse/distribution facility would be located at 1500 Woodley Road in the Perryman area near Aberdeen, according to the resolution introduced Tuesday night at the request of County Executive Barry Glassman and co-sponsored by Councilman Curtis Beulah.
Speaking before the Harford County Council Tuesday, Director of Community and Economic Development Len Parrish said that he could not reveal the company’s name, but they were “looking at” a project in Harford County and had requested state economic development funds. Parrish said they were a “very large, very well-known” e-commerce company.
Referred to as “Project DANE” in the presentation to the County Council, the company is described as an American e-commerce Fortune 500 company that has been around for nearly 20 years, employs more than 16,000 people and made $9.1 billion in revenue in 2019.
County spokesperson Cindy Mumby said county government was not able to disclose the company’s name because of a non-disclosure agreement. Such agreements are common for situations of this type, she said, to protect the company’s negotiating power.
Harford County is one of the sites the company is considering for its project, Mumby said. No lease has been signed, so the project is notional at this point.
Parrish said the state would offer a $750,000 conditional loan to the company as part of a program meant to attract businesses to the state. The county would have to match that loan at 10%, which it would to do through reimbursable technical training grants. For three years, Parrish explained, the company would spend $50,000 a year on training for its staff, of which Harford County would reimburse it $25,000 annually in those years.
The $75,000 match represents Harford’s incentive package to get the company to set up shop in the county, Mumby said, and the reimbursement is contingent on the company meeting its employment targets.
If the company signs a lease in Harford County, Mumby said the project could be expected to open in 2022, giving it time to meet the employment goal.
According to the presentation, project would bring 125 full-time employees by Dec. 31, 2023, and then 250 full-time employees by the end of 2027. Parrish said the project would bring slightly over $50 million in capital improvements to the county.
The company offers a minimum $15 per hour starting wage, Parrish said, which helps support its workforce.
Beulah said he was supportive of the project. In his district, where the facility would be located, some warehouses have short lifespans, opening and closing quickly, but he expressed optimism with this potential project.
“I think it is a great benefit to Harford County and its citizens,” he said at the meeting. “It is going to bring some great jobs, and hopefully they will be long-lasting.”
Latest Harford County
The Perryman area is home to a number of warehouses and distribution centers, many of which are well-known, global brands, including Rite-Aid, Sephora and Clorox.