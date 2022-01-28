Former Harford County firefighter feeds battalion of Baltimore City firefighters as salute after department’s deaths

Randy Reinecke’s food truck is named Cowboy Eats, but on Thursday his focus was feeding grieving firefighters.
Reinecke, formerly a 30-year veteran of the Fallston Volunteer Fire Company, drove his food truck to Station 8 in West Baltimore to feed the battalion of the fallen Baltimore City firefighters. His family volunteered to help him serve 100 food items to the men and women of the Baltimore City Fire Department’s 3rd Battalion.
“I just thought I could do something to help them, even for 15 minutes, keep their mind off of what happened,” Reinecke said. “You’re not gonna take their pain away or the memories. It’s just to give them a break.”
Cowboy Eats served up grab-n-go food to the firefighters, such as cheeseburgers, hot dogs, pit ham, fries and sandwiches.
“It was crazy,” he said. “We had to make sure the stuff we did was quick because literally the fire trucks were coming by, getting our food and leaving with their lights on. That’s how busy that part of the city is.”
Reinecke said he came up with the idea the day after three Baltimore firefighters died on the job. Baltimore fire lieutenants Paul Butrim, who has ties to Harford County, and Kelsey Sadler and Paramedic/Firefighter Kenny Lacayo died as a result of injuries sustained when fighting a Baltimore rowhouse fire on Monday. Funerals for those firefighters are planned for next week.
The injured responder, John McMaster, was released Thursday from University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.
“A firefighter’s job is not like other jobs,” Reinecke said. “Not everybody comes home, unfortunately.”
So Reinecke reached out to friends within the Baltimore City Fire Department, who were appreciative of the support, he said. He also got several donations from local businesses, including a tray of Greek food from Mr. Souvlaki’s, sausages from Roma’s, burgers and hot dogs from Harvest Faire, and supplies from the Restaurant Store - Baltimore North.
“This was not about us,” Reinecke said. “It was all about them.”