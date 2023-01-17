Fire destroying former Grove Plumbing building in Bel Air under investigation

A fire destroyed a vacant commercial building in Bel Air on Saturday afternoon, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. The building, once occupied by the Grove Plumbing business, has been vacant for a long time, according to the office.

The Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company responded around 3 p.m. to the building on the 300 block of Baltimore Pike. It took 30 firefighters to control the blaze in 30 minutes, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $100,000, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is asking anyone with information to contact the arson tip line at 410-386-3050.