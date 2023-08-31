Former Aegis reporter releases new book to empower women

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

L’Oreal Thompson Payton, an author and former reporter at The Aegis from 2008-2010, will celebrate the launch of her book, “Stop Waiting for Perfect: Step Out of Your Comfort Zone and Into Your Power,“ at the Abingdon Library on Tuesday.

Payton’s book is all about ditching perfection to instead focus on a whole, happy life — from family to personal growth, to thriving in business. The entire book is like sitting down with a friend, getting vulnerable and then leaving empowered, according to Payton.

“You are smart, brilliant and beyond talented, but if you’re a woman, particularly a Black woman or woman of color, you’re likely prone to doubting yourself,” said Payton in a news release. “What’s more, society often reinforces the idea that you, that we, don’t deserve the success we do achieve. But that couldn’t be further from the truth.”

Some topics discussed in the book include:

Tips for navigating feelings of self-doubt and how to minimize its impact on your pursuit of success.

An authentic, open discussion from Payton about her own flaws and how to find magic in imperfection, failing and making mistakes.

Overcoming chronic perfectionism or ”perfect moment” syndrome, and acting on dreams and goals with confidence and immediacy.

Effective methods for embracing accomplishments, accepting vulnerabilities, and thriving in the here and now.

The book release event is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Rd. Payton will sign copies of her book that evening.

To register for the event, visit programs.hcplonline.org/event/8968069.