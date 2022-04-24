Harford County identifies man shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies Saturday; tension with state investigators continues

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday identified the man shot and killed by deputies after they say he was carrying a gun in a Forest Hill shopping center on Saturday.

Police said they received reports Saturday at about 3 p.m. that 53-year-old John Raymond Fauver of Whiteford, Harford County, could be a “suicidal subject” armed with a long gun.

Deputies made contact with him over the phone then located him behind a CVS store. Ultimately, the deputies fired their guns at Fauver, and he was transported to a hospital, where he died. Efforts to reach Fauver’s family on Sunday were not immediately successful. Two deputies were placed on administrative leave after the incident.

Saturday, the attorney general’s office, which is tasked with investigating civilian deaths involving police officers under a state law passed in 2021, said that the Harford County Sheriff’s Office was refusing to allow state police investigators to collect evidence at the scene of the shooting.

Raquel Coombs, spokeswoman for the state attorney general’s office, said Sunday that there is also body camera, dashboard camera and cell phone camera footage of the incident. Investigators from the attorney general’s office have been permitted to review the footage at the sheriff’s office but have not received their own copies, Coombs said.

The attorney general’s independent investigations division generally releases footage of incidents within 14 days.

In a statement, Cristie Hopkins, spokeswoman for the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, said the state requested that footage Sunday and “decisions to release will be made in conjunction with the Harford County State’s Attorney.”

Coombs said her office takes issue with Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler’s approach.

“It’s not their permission to give,” she said, adding that the office is “exploring all of our legal options within state law to force Harford County to follow the law.”

Gahler said Sunday that state investigators have had “complete, unfettered access to the entire investigation.” Their investigation is narrow in scope, he said, because it is limited to officers’ conduct. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office, meanwhile, must investigate any potential criminal activity leading up to the shooting and conduct its own administrative review, he said.

Gahler said he offered to allow a state trooper to accompany his forensic personnel while they recovered evidence from the scene Saturday, but the state declined.

Gaher said the attorney general’s interpretation of the new state law “cuts the citizens out of the process” by placing state investigators in charge of the evidence.

The friction between the two offices has endured for months. In letters exchanged between August and December, the sheriff’s and attorney general’s offices repeatedly clashed over the intent of the state law.

In a letter dated Nov. 16, attorney David M. Wyand, who was representing the sheriff, took issue with the attorney general’s assertion that the state’s investigation into civilian deaths involving police officers is to be the primary investigation.

“That does not mean that HCSO will not also conduct an investigation,” Wyand wrote. “The [independent investigations division] will have the full cooperation of the HCSO (including full access), but HSCO will not stand down or cede its own responsibility to investigate.”

That’s because police shootings often involve possible crimes committed by civilians that must be investigated, Wyand wrote.

In a letter of his own, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh fired back, saying that his office should be the primary investigator of police conduct in civilian deaths and local law enforcement agencies should be the primary investigator of non-officer-involved conduct.

“Having two offices conduct competing criminal investigations of the same individual’s conduct is both poor practice and logistically impossible,” Frosh wrote. “There is one gun, one set of fingerprints, one bloodstain, etc.”

Frosh cited the legislature’s rejection in 2021 of an amendment proposed by Gahler that would have called for “parallel and collaborative” investigations.

“You may not declare by fiat a structure that the legislature clearly rejected,” Frosh wrote.

In a Dec. 28 letter, Wyand wrote that the exchange of letters had “run its course” and Gahler had issued his own policy for police-involved deaths.