Red Hot Chilli Pipers, ‘Footloose’ performances at Harford Community College

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers will perform in the APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College on March 8 at 7:30 p.m.
Red Hot Chilli Pipers are a Celtic rock band from Scotland that became popular internationally in 2007 after winning the BBC talent show, When Will I Be Famous? The band’s lineup features three highland bagpipers and traditional marching snare, backed by the most-famous bagpipe band on the planet.
Bagpipes with attitude and drums with a Scottish accent, the band performs its groundbreaking fusion of traditional Scottish music and rock/pop anthems they call “Bagrock.”
Tickets start at $25. This show is supported by the Harford County Office of Community and Economic Development.
Also, the Phoenix Festival Theater will perform Footloose March 4-6 and March 11-13 at HCC’s Chesapeake Theater.
Set to the rocking rhythms of its Oscar- and Tony-nominated top-40 score, augmented with dynamic new songs, Footloose celebrates the wisdom of listening to young people while guiding them with a warm heart and open mind. Tickets are $18-$22.
To purchase tickets for all performances, visit tickets.harford.edu. For disability-related accommodations, please call 443-412-2211 in advance.
Masks are still encouraged at all HCC-presented shows but are not required.