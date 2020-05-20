Aberdeen’s Flags of Honor are flying and there’s plenty of room for more in Festival Park

In an odd way, the coronavirus pandemic has actually helped fast-track the City of Aberdeen’s Flags of Honor Program.
The flags, which beautify parts of Festival Park, are routinely placed in the park the Friday before Memorial Day, where they stay through the Memorial Day holiday.
The program is sponsored by the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the City of Aberdeen and Festival Park. Flags are sponsored at $50 each to honor and or remember the service and sacrifice of our veterans and active duty service members.
A drive or walk by and one will see the flags are already beaming in the park.
“Actually, since the flags went out early due to this pandemic, because we were partnered with the city, the thought between the two of us, this will be a great inspiration, a little moral booster,” Vickie Horne, Director of the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce, said.
“It’s a beautiful sight, we’ve got 100 flags set up around Festival Park, the inner circle there in the grassy area,” she said. “Our idea is each time this grows, we get more sponsors and more people interested, we want to keep doing an inner circle and keep going inward, so it will make a pretty proud display.”
The sponsored flags are displayed with a personalized name plaque, while the non-sponsored flags display a placard that explains how to sponsor a flag.
“They are all up now, they’ve been up since March 21,“ Horne said. “They’re gonna stay up in the park until after the Memorial Day Weekend..”
The Flags of Honor have been brightening up Aberdeen’s park for more than five years.
“Flags of Honor are for military past and present, but with this happening, you see fallen officers or fallen fireman in the line of duty, that flag always seems to go up, so the question was raised, do we want to extend this out to our first responders team?” Horne said. “That’s not my call, that’s a board call.”
For sponsorship information, please contact Horne at director@aberdeencc.org and copy in Garry Wolfe at adspecip@comcast.net and Scott Paul Scott at scottp@harcocu.org