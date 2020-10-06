First two Harford Community College president finalists share their passions for education, goals for institution

The first two candidates out of the four finalists to be the next president of Harford Community College switched to working in higher education from different careers after discovering a passion for working with students.
Kelly Koermer, dean of HCC’s Community Education, Business & Applied Technology programs, and Theresa B. Felder, senior vice president for student success at Clark State Community College in Ohio, visited Harford’s main campus in Bel Air last week to spend time with college leaders as well as participate in forums with HCC students, employees and the community.
The last two finalists, Annette Haggray — current provost for Northern Virginia Community College and the former vice president for academic affairs at HCC — and David Hinds, who is retired from the Teacher’s Retirement System and the former president of Victoria College in Texas, are scheduled to visit and take part in forums this week.
Haggray’s forums are scheduled for Tuesday, and Hinds will visit Friday. People can reserve tickets for the community forums online at https://harford.universitytickets.com, or they can watch a livestream via the HCC Events channel on YouTube.
The first two finalists, Koermer and Felder, each spent about an hour talking with members of the community gathered in the Chesapeake Theater on the HCC campus Sept. 29 and Oct. 2, respectively.
Each candidate discussed their personal and professional backgrounds, their vision for HCC and its role as an “economic igniter" for Harford County — as Koermer described the college — by developing well-educated and trained graduates who are prepared to be part of the local workforce. They also answered questions from members of the audience.
“I’m a lawyer by trade and an educator by profession,” said Koermer, who has a law degree from the University of Baltimore and is admitted to practice law in Maryland.
She was working as an attorney with a firm in Towson in the late 1990s, specializing in the area of in vitro fertilization, and she found her passion for education when she delivered a lecture on the ethical and legal aspects of the practice at a university in Utah.
“The dialogue with the students was absolutely fantastic,” Koermer recalled.
She decided she wanted to get into teaching and began working as an adjunct faculty member with University of Maryland University College — now University of Maryland Global Campus — and Wesley College in Delaware.
Koermer is still an adjunct faculty member with UMGC and Anne Arundel Community College, as she has continued to teach throughout her career as an administrator with the Anne Arundel and Harford community colleges, textbook author and global education lead for Amazon Web Services, the “cloud computing arm” of the online retail giant.
She said she still teaches “so that I can remain connected to the students and understand what their needs are, and understand the latest in technologies and pedagogy and strategies that are necessary for a faculty member to be effective in the college classroom.”
Koermer made a number of pledges should she be selected as president of HCC, including strengthening the college’s current relationships with local businesses, industry and government at the county and state level.
“I will strive to build even more new relationships, and in building and strengthening the existing relationships [requires] listening to the community, listening to our employers and listening to our prospective students to understand what their needs are, so that the college can be responsive,” she said.
Felder has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Syracuse University in New York, her home state. She spent about seven years working in corporate accounting and starting a consulting business when her family settled in her husband’s home state of Ohio after he left the U.S. military.
Clark State, her current employer, was one of her consulting clients, and she provided workforce development training on a contract basis.
“The college president asked me to get more and more involved in the college and then as I did, I realized that I had found my passion,” Felder said. “I decided to permanently change my career goals to work at the community college.”
One reason she feels so passionate about working in higher education is because she is part of the first generation in her family to graduate from college.
She spoke at length about her time as an administrator at various levels with Clark State, her successes in stabilizing declining enrollment, which has been an issue for community colleges around the nation — including Harford — for the past decade, as well as implementing Clark State’s strategic plan, increasing the college’s performance-based state funding by $4 million and working to develop relationships within the school and the community.
“That’s the same energy and focus that I would bring to Harford,” she said.
Felder said she has been “purposeful in my preparation” over the past five years for the next step in her career, a college presidency.
“Underlying all of that is the fact that I remain passionate about students,” she said of her career path. “That’s why I do the work that I do.”
Jacqueline Jackson, who has served as interim president since former President Dianna Phillips resigned in February, did not apply to be president and has said she plans to go back to her prior position as vice president of student affairs and institutional effectiveness, and Title IX coordinator, once a new president is on board.