Family pet accidentally started kitchen fire at Bel Air home, officials say

A family dog accidentally started a kitchen fire in Bel Air when it tried to get food on the countertop and turned the control knob on the stove, igniting items that were on top of the appliance, fire officials said.
The owner of the home, located in the 400 block of South Fountain Green Road, smelled smoke early Sunday morning and found the fire on top of the stove. John Fava then woke up his two children and the family left the home, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Firefighters from the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company responded around 4:40 a.m. Sunday and were able to quickly contain the fire to the kitchen, officials said. The fire caused about $50,000 in damages.
The home owners are being assisted by family, according to the fire marshal’s office.
A smoke alarm was present in the home, but did not activate, officials said.